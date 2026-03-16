Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla thanked PM Narendra Modi for his congratulatory letter after the opposition's no-confidence motion was rejected. Birla praised Modi's unwavering faith in parliamentary rules and his respect for dialogue and debate.

Speaker Om Birla Lauds PM Modi's Faith in Parliamentary Democracy

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the latter's congratulatory letter to the Speaker after the rejection of the opposition's no-confidence motion. In a post on X, Birla on Sunday underscored the Prime Minister's "unwavering faith" in Parliamentary rules, procedures, and the fundamental nature of debate and dialogue. He shed light on the PM's celebrated public life as the PM and as the former Chief Minister of Gujarat.

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"I have received your letter. You have always held an unwavering faith in the rules, procedures, and traditions of India's parliamentary democracy. Your letter expresses those highest ethical values of public service that you have lived by throughout your long public life; both in your current role as Prime Minister of India and previously as Chief Minister of Gujarat," he wrote.

The Speaker lauded the PM for respecting "every voice raised in Parliament" and striving to find resolutions to every issue raised in Parliament. "You have always held a deep belief in the fundamental nature of Parliament--dialogue, debate, and deliberation. You accord respect to every voice raised in Parliament as the voice of millions of Indian citizens. You consistently accord the highest priority to parliamentary functions and strive to find resolutions to every issue raised in Parliament," Birla wrote.

The Speaker further thanked the PM for his message and described him as an inspiration for all members of the Parliament, state and local bodies. "This message of yours, transcending the boundaries of party lines, will inspire all elected representatives in Parliament, state legislatures, and local bodies, and will further strengthen the robust ethical foundation of the democracy established by our freedom fighters and the members of the Constituent Assembly. Heartfelt thanks for your inspiring words," he wrote.

माननीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी, आपका पत्र प्राप्त हुआ। भारत के संसदीय लोकतंत्र के नियमों, प्रक्रियाओं और परंपराओं के प्रति आपका हमेशा अटूट विश्वास रहा है। आपका पत्र लोक सेवा के उन उच्चतम नैतिक मूल्यों को व्यक्त करता है, जिन्हें आपने अपने दीर्घ सार्वजनिक जीवन में जिया… pic.twitter.com/2eXTMULPhw — Om Birla (@ombirlakota) March 15, 2026

PM Modi Congratulates Speaker on Rejection of No-Confidence Motion

This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote a letter to Om Birla, congratulating him for the rejection of a no-confidence motion brought by the opposition, and said that the motion was driven by "personal interest and arrogance".

The Prime Minister, in his letter, framed the Speaker's post-motion address as a masterful interpretation of India's parliamentary history, characterising Birla not merely as a "facilitator of proceedings" but as "a vital custodian of constitutional norms". By highlighting the Speaker's assertion that no member is above the rules, the Prime Minister positions the Chair as the defender of democratic integrity against what he describes as politically motivated "misadventures."

'Lack of Respect for Parliamentary Decorum'

In a veiled attack against the Opposition, the PM said that while the differences of opinion are natural in democracy, it gets concerning when "political disagreement appears to turn into a lack of respect for parliamentary decorum." He lauded the Speaker for his "restraint, balance, and impartiality" in handling the situation.

The PM further drew a historical parallel to the tenure of former Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, suggesting that the current opposition's behaviour is part of a recurring, negative trend rooted in a "dynastic and feudal mindset."

He concluded the letter by expressing confidence in the Speaker for a dedicated, peaceful and impartial conduct of the House proceedings and said that "the dignity and dedication with which you are discharging this duty will certainly further strengthen our parliamentary democracy." (ANI)