Raktdaan Amrit Mahotsav begins on PM Modi's birthday; 87,137 people donate blood creating 'world record'

In a new world record, Union Health Minister Mansukh Madaviya said that 87,137 people donated blood on the first day of the fortnight-long blood donation drive that began on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 72nd birthday on Saturday.

Mandaviya, who also gave blood at a camp set up at New Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital, asked people to sign up to donate blood as part of the "Raktdaan Amrit Mahotsav," which will last till October 1 — National Voluntary Blood Donation Day — through the Aarogya Setu app or the e-Raktkosh portal.

"New world record! Today I am happy to inform that on the birthday of Prime Minister @NarendraModiji (T1 #RaktdaanAmritMahotsav more than 87 thousand people have donated blood voluntarily so far, which is a new world record. This is an invaluable gift from the country to our beloved Pradhan Sevak," Mandaviya said in a tweet in Hindi.

The number of people who donated blood on day one is still being counted, according to officials. The previous record, for the largest blood donation (many locations), was set on September 6, 2014, by Akhil Bhartiya Terapanth Yuvak Parishad (India), in 556 blood donation camps spread across 300 cities in India.

According to a government official, 6,136 camps have received approval around the nation thus far, and 1,95,925 blood donors have registered. Additionally, more than 81,000 people have given blood.

"Blood donation is a noble cause and given our rich culture and tradition of Seva and Sahyog, I urge and appeal to all citizens to come forward and donate blood as part of the countrywide mega voluntary blood donation drive - Raktdaan Amrit Mahotsav. Donating blood not just fulfils the national requirement but is also a great service to society and humanity," Mandaviya said.

In addition to promoting awareness about the importance of routine non-remunerated voluntary blood donations, the effort seeks to collect close to one lakh units of blood in a single day. The equivalent of one unit is 350 ml of blood.

Stressing on the importance of voluntary blood donation, the Union health minister said, "Raktdaan Amrit Mahotsav is part of bigger celebrations of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahostav".

The campaign attempts to raise public awareness about routine, uncompensated blood donations and to guarantee the availability, accessibility, affordability, and safety of blood or its components (whole blood, packed red blood cells, plasma, and platelets).

According to the 2021 statistics, India's annual blood requirement is around 1.5 crore units. In every two seconds, a patient in India needs blood and one out of every three people will need blood in their lifetime, Mandaviya said.

"Despite the technological advancements, there remains no alternative to blood and one unit of blood can save as many as three lives," the minister noted. He met the donors at the camp and appreciated their efforts.

Removing myths surrounding blood donation, the minister said, "A person has five to six litres of blood in his or her body and can donate blood every 90 days."

The body can recover red blood cells in around three weeks, platelets and white blood cells in a matter of minutes, and blood plasma volume in 24 to 48 hours. The donated blood has a 35 to 42-day shelf life. Additionally, it is transformed into elements like platelets, plasma, and red blood cells.

Red blood cells can be utilised for up to 35–42 days, whereas frozen plasma can be used for up to a year. The authority stated that platelets have to be used within five days.

The centralised blood bank management information system "e-RaktKosh portal," which will serve as a national repository of blood donors, is supporting the nationwide campaign. According to him, doing so will guarantee a thorough record of blood donors and hasten blood supply in times of need.

In addition, Mandaviya published a book titled "Footprints on the Sands of Time" highlighting Safdarjung Hospital's contributions to healthcare.

(With inputs from PTI)