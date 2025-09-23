A video of SP leader Azam Khan arguing with police after his release from Sitapur jail has surfaced. He questioned the police officials stopping people because of him. After his release, Khan denied vendetta charges and welcomed court relief.

A video of senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan getting into an argument with police officials after being released from Sitapur jail has surfaced. In the clip, Khan is seen questioning police officers for stopping commuters because of him. “These are not my people, they are commuters… What is the meaning of bothering them? You are stopping people because of me,” Khan told the police personnel in the video. The incident reportedly took place soon after his release on Tuesday.

Social media reactions to Azam Khan's video

The video of senior SP leader Azam Khan arguing with police soon after his release from Sitapur jail triggered mixed reactions on social media platform X. Many users mocked the incident, with one comparing the scene to a movie character from Khiladi 786. Others predicted that Khan might land back in jail soon, commenting 'ye bahut jald bapas ayega, jail main'. Some users questioned how he managed to secure release in the first place. The overall response reflected skepticism and criticism, with many doubting Khan's future political and legal standing after his return to public life.

Azam Khan on vendetta politics

After walking out of jail, Azam Khan also spoke to reporters about the cases filed against him. He denied allegations of vendetta politics and insisted that he had never wronged anyone, including his rivals.

“Vendetta comes into play only if I caused someone some harm. I have behaved well, even with my enemies. Nobody can claim that I did an injustice to anyone,” he said.

Ambiguity on Akhilesh Yadav's promise

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav had earlier promised to withdraw all 'false' cases against Khan if the party forms the government in Uttar Pradesh. When asked about this, Khan expressed ambiguity, saying, “What can I say?” without making any clear commitment.

Denial of BSP switch rumours

Khan also addressed speculation about him joining the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). He dismissed the rumours, clarifying that he had not met anyone in jail.

“This can be explained only by those who are making the speculations. I did not meet anyone in jail. I was not allowed to make a phone call… So, I have been completely out of touch for 5 years,” he said.

The case against Azam Khan

Azam Khan was jailed in connection with the Quality Bar land encroachment case. He was granted bail by the Allahabad High Court in May this year, leading to his release from Sitapur jail. The leader had spent nearly five years in custody before securing relief from the court.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav hailed Khan’s release, thanking the court for granting bail. He reiterated that no false cases should be filed in the future and accused the BJP government of injustice.

“SP leader Azam Khan has been released from jail. We believed that the Court would do justice. We hope that in the time to come, no false cases will be filed and no injustice will be done,” Akhilesh said.

Senior SP leader Shivpal Singh Yadav also welcomed the court’s decision, alleging that Azam Khan was “framed” in false cases by the Yogi Adityanath government.

“Azam Khan was framed by the government in false cases. However, the court has granted him bail and has provided relief to him. Many false cases were filed against him. The Samajwadi Party stands beside him,” Shivpal said.

The release of Azam Khan and the viral video of his argument with police have once again put him at the center of political discussions in Uttar Pradesh. For SP leaders and supporters, the court's decision has brought relief after years of legal battles.

(With ANI inputs)