In a joint operation in North Cachar, Assam Rifles and Assam Police seized heroin worth ₹2.5 crore and arrested one drug peddler. Separately, the DG of Assam Rifles visited a coaching centre, interacting with and motivating NEET/JEE aspirants.

Heroin Worth ₹2.5 Crore Seized in Joint Operation

Heroin worth ₹2.5 crore was seized by Assam Rifles in a joint anti-narcotics operation with Assam Police, officials said. Acting on specific intelligence, the forces launched an operation on November 19 in North Cachar district, leading to the recovery of 186 grams of heroin, valued at approximately ₹2.5 crore in the illegal market. One drug peddler attempting to transport the narcotics was apprehended during the operation.

The seized contraband and the arrested individual have been handed over to the police for further legal action. Assam Rifles said the operation underscores its commitment to safeguarding society from the dangers of drug trafficking, adding that the force continues to play a pivotal role in maintaining peace, security and stability in the Northeast while upholding its motto, "Sentinels of the North East."

DG Assam Rifles Motivates NEET/JEE Aspirants

Meanwhile, Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera, AVSM, SM, Director General of Assam Rifles, visited the Capt N Kenguruse, MVC Centre of Excellence & Wellness at the NIEDO Centre in Chieswema, Kohima district on Friday. He interacted with NEET and JEE aspirants undergoing coaching under the Assam Rifles-NIEDO initiative, motivating them to stay focused, disciplined and committed to their preparation.

He also reviewed their academic progress, study routines and readiness for upcoming examinations. The DGAR inspected living conditions, hostel facilities, classrooms and academic infrastructure at the centre, appreciating the supportive ecosystem created for aspirants.

He emphasised the importance of quality education, mentorship and holistic development in empowering youth in the Northeast. The NIEDO faculty briefed him on academic modules, counselling frameworks and wellness routines designed to strengthen students' conceptual clarity and resilience.

Aspirants expressed gratitude for the opportunities enabled by the Assam Rifles-NIEDO partnership. The visit concluded with Lt Gen Lakhera reaffirming the Assam Rifles' commitment to nurturing youth potential and fostering academic excellence across the region.