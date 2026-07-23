A Samajwadi Party delegation led by LoP Mata Prasad Pandey is set to visit Rampur to protest demolition orders at Mohammad Ali Jauhar University. Pandey stated he would meet the District Magistrate to request the orders be revoked.

Ahead of the Samajwadi Party (SP) delegation's visit to Rampur amid the ongoing controversy surrounding demolition orders at Mohammad Ali Jauhar University, Uttar Pradesh Leader of Opposition Mata Prasad Pandey on Thursday said he would meet the District Magistrate and request that the orders be revoked. Speaking to ANI, Pandey added that he would also meet former MLA Azam Khan if given the opportunity. "We will meet with the District Magistrate to request that he take back the demolition order. I will definitely meet Azam Khan if I get a chance," Pandey said.

Section 163 Imposed Across Rampur

Meanwhile, Rampur ADM (E) Nitin Madan informed that Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) has been implemented across the district to maintain law and order, and will remain in force until September 11. He emphasised that no event within city limits will be permitted without prior administrative approval. "From July 20, Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita has been re-implemented in the district, and it will remain in force until September 11. Under these protocols, if people wish to organise cultural events or gatherings, they must first obtain permission from the administration. No program should be organised without prior approval," Madan stated.

"Furthermore, in view of upcoming examinations in the district, photocopier shops will only be allowed to operate beyond a 200-meter radius of examination centres. Keeping upcoming festivals in mind, this section has been enforced to preserve peace and harmony, and the administration remains fully vigilant," he added.

SP Delegation to Protest Demolition

The Samajwadi Party has constituted a 28-member high-level delegation, led by Mata Prasad Pandey, to visit Rampur on July 23 to protest the proposed demolition of structures at Mohammad Ali Jauhar University. The delegation includes 14 sitting MLAs, including Kamal Akhtar and Pinki Singh, alongside district party leaders from Rampur, Moradabad, and Bareilly.

The Demolition Order Against Jauhar University

Mohammad Ali Jauhar University is facing potential demolition after the Rampur Development Authority (RDA) ordered the removal of 38 allegedly unauthorized buildings. Additionally, the Public Works Department (PWD) has installed a board on a road inside the university campus declaring it a public route.

The RDA issued a notice to the Jauhar Trust--which runs the university--on June 28, alleging that 82,309.80 square meters of construction within the campus was carried out illegally. According to the authority, 38 blocks were constructed without approved building maps, while only two buildings had received prior permission from the District Panchayat. The authority stated that the secretary of the Jauhar Trust failed to produce approval documents within the stipulated period.

The trust has now been granted an additional 15 days to remove the 38 structures, with the RDA warning that demolition proceedings will be initiated if they fail to comply within the given timeframe. The demolition order was passed by the Vice-Chairman of the Rampur Development Authority--who also serves as the Rampur District Magistrate--under the provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Urban Planning and Development Act, 1973. This marks a major administrative action against the flagship institution founded by senior Samajwadi Party leader Mohammad Azam Khan, who is currently incarcerated in Rampur. (ANI)