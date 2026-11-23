Congress and Samajwadi Party leaders met in New Delhi to discuss seat-sharing for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. Both parties expressed confidence in reaching a final alliance agreement within the next few days.

SP and Congress Near Final Deal For 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls

The first round of seat-sharing discussions between Congress and the Samajwadi Party for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections concluded in New Delhi on Monday, with leaders from both parties indicating that an agreement was close to being finalised. The two parties will hold another meeting on Tuesday to continue the negotiations.

Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav said the discussions were held in a cordial atmosphere, with both sides putting forward their respective views, and expressed confidence that the alliance would be finalised shortly. "The meeting took place in a very cordial atmosphere. We listened to each other’s points of view, and we will soon finalise this alliance and inform you about it. We will complete the process within the next two to three days. The next meeting will take place tomorrow," Yadav told reporters after the meeting.

Uttar Pradesh Congress in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam also indicated that both parties were on the same page and that the agreement would be reached soon. "Both parties are in agreement; they trust each other and will manage things jointly. This is all but settled, and an agreement will be reached in a respectful manner. It will happen very soon. We will let you know--we will inform you later, once the details have been mutually decided," Gautam said.

Uttar Pradesh Congress president Aradhana Mishra said discussions had taken place on the seat-sharing numbers, but details would become clearer after the next meeting. "Things will be finalised tomorrow," she said, adding that the process would be completed within the next two to four days. Mishra said the meeting had been positive and there was no disagreement between the two parties over the proposed alliance. She added that another round of discussions would take place on Tuesday, following which the details would be finalised.

Samajwadi Party Uttar Pradesh president Shyam Lal Pal also expressed confidence in the alliance, saying, "A strong alliance will be formed." The meeting was held at the residence of Congress MP Pramod Tiwari, who had earlier said that representatives from both parties would assess their respective electoral prospects and shortlist constituencies where they believed they could win. Congress leaders, including Tiwari, Mishra, Gautam and MP Imran Masood, held discussions with the Samajwadi Party delegation comprising Rajya Sabha MP Ram Gopal Yadav, Lok Sabha MP Iqra Hasan, Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Rai and state president Shyam Lal Pal.

Earlier, Tiwari had said that both sides would present their assessments of constituencies and potential candidates before arriving at a seat-sharing arrangement. He had also emphasised that winnability would be the key consideration in deciding the allocation of seats. "The seating arrangement will be seat by seat, with both sides sitting together to discuss each seat individually. Both parties' leadership is very clear that they have to defeat the BJP. We will make decisions with that mindset," SP MP Rajeev Rai had said ahead of the discussions. The two-day negotiations are scheduled to continue on November 24. The SP had constituted a committee comprising Ram Gopal Yadav, Shyam Lal Pal, Rajeev Rai and Iqra Choudhary to negotiate seat-sharing arrangements with its INDIA bloc partners for the 2027 Assembly elections.

The proposed alliance has drawn criticism from the BJP, with Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak claiming that the SP-Congress combine would fail and that the BJP-led NDA would return to power with a majority. The 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections will be held for all 403 seats in the state. The SP and Congress had contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections together as part of the INDIA bloc. The SP won 37 of the 62 seats it contested, while the Congress secured six of the 17 seats it fielded candidates on.