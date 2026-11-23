State Minister Sharadwat Mukherjee alleges that the potential alliance between Left parties and Mamata Banerjee is driven by political survival. Meanwhile, Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar describes their rapport as illegitimate.

Sharadwat Mukherjee Attacks Left and Mamata over Political Alliance

State Cabinet Minister Sharadwat Mukherjee on Monday took a swipe at the Left parties and former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the possibility of a political alliance, alleging that the coalition was driven by political survival rather than the development of the nation. Speaking to ANI, Mukherjee said the Left parties were struggling to retain their political relevance and claimed that Mamata Banerjee was also facing a similar situation.

"This alliance, this coalition that these parties are forming and are so concerned about, is not aimed at the development of the nation. It is merely an alliance for political survival. The Left parties are struggling to survive and have been reduced to a position where they are unable to even maintain small party offices. They have no control over any part of the country at present, and I believe they are simply trying to stay politically relevant," he said.

Referring to Mamata Banerjee, Mukherjee alleged that she too was attempting to sustain her political position and questioned the organisational strength of her party. "The same is happening to Mamata Banerjee. She has no party, no symbol, no cadre base and no leaders. She, too, is trying to survive politically. It is like two drowning people trying to hold on to each other. When two people who are drowning cling to each other, they only risk dragging each other down. One has already drowned, and the other will eventually drag them both down," he added.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar on Monday termed the rapport between CPI(M) General Secretary M.A. Baby and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee as "illegitimate" and something that could only exist "behind closed doors." Speaking to ANI, Mazumdar said, "I have already said that the so-called love between the CPIM and Mamata Banerjee, that is, the TMC, is illegitimate. This can only happen behind closed doors, not in public."