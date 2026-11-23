BJP National President Nitin Nabin arrived in Telangana to address a major rally in Karimnagar. The event, part of the Loktantra Bachao, Arajkata Hatao campaign, is expected to draw nearly 40,000 supporters and strengthen party presence.

BJP National President Nitin Nabin Visits Telangana for Mega Rally

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 23 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Telangana State President N Ramchander Rao on Monday warmly welcomed BJP National President Nitin Nabin upon his arrival at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Shamshabad.

BJP National President Nitin Nabin's Telangana visit comes as part of the party's "Loktantra Bachao, Arajkata Hatao" campaign and to address a mega public rally in Karimnagar. Telangana BJP President Ramchander Rao has expressed confidence that the rally will witness a massive turnout, with nearly 40,000 people expected to participate.

Speaking to ANI, Ramchander Rao said that Nitin Nabin would arrive in Karimnagar at around 2:00 PM and address the public meeting before proceeding to Hyderabad at 3:00 PM. He is scheduled to fly back to New Delhi from Hyderabad.

“As part of ‘Loktantra Bachao, Arajkata Hatao’, Nitin Nabin is coming to Telangana. He will address a huge rally in Karimnagar. He will arrive in Karimnagar around 2:00 PM and leave for Hyderabad at 3:00 PM, from where he will fly back to Delhi. This is his schedule,” Rao said.

He further said that elaborate arrangements were being made for the rally under the supervision of Union Minister of State Bandi Sanjay Kumar. “The arrangements for his rally are being made and are being overseen by Bandi Sanjay, MOS of the Government of India. We expect this rally to be a huge success,” Rao said.

Highlighting the response to previous BJP programmes in the state, the Telangana BJP chief referred to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s rally in Hyderabad and senior BJP leader Sunil Bansal’s rally in Nirmal, saying both events had witnessed significant participation from the public and party workers.

“Earlier, Amit Shah ji’s rally in Hyderabad and Sunil Bansal ji’s rally in Nirmal were both highly successful, with large-scale participation from the people as well as party cadre,” he said.

Expressing optimism about the upcoming Karimnagar rally, Rao said the party was expecting a turnout of nearly 40,000 people. “Here also, in Karimnagar, we expect the crowd to cross nearly 40,000, with 40,000 people participating in the rally,” he added. The BJP is looking to make the Karimnagar rally a major show of strength as part of its "Loktantra Bachao, Arajkata Hatao" campaign in Telangana, with the party aiming to mobilise a large number of supporters and strengthen its organisational presence in the state. (ANI)