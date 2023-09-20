Southern Railway's Vande Bharat trains achieve highest occupancy rates

The Southern Railway's Vande Bharat has achieved highest occupancy rates from April 2023 to 13 September 2023. So far, three Vande Bharat trains are running in Southern Railway

The indigenously manufactured Vande Bharat Express is transforming rail travel in the country. So far, three Vande Bharat trains are running in Southern Railway. Dr MGR Chennai Central – Mysuru – Dr MGR Chennai Central was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 11th November 2022. Chennai – Coimbatore – Chennai Vande Bharat was inaugurated on 8th April 2023 while Thiruvananthapuram Central –Kasaragod – Thiruvananthapuram Central Vande Bharat Express was inaugurated on 25th April 2023. All the three Vande Bharat trains have registered exceptional occupancy rates from the originating station as well as at enroute stations.

Occupancy rate means the proportion of available seats used by passengers traveling on a specific train route including those who board and alight intermediate stations. Occupancy rates of Train No. 20643/20644 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Coimbatore Jn – Dr MGR Chennai Central Vande Bharat Express has greatly reduced the travel time of passengers of both the destinations by nearly an hour. IT professionals, traders and businessmen from various textile units in and around Coimbatore, Salem, Erode and Tiruppur had welcomed and loved the services since introduction. The train no. 20643 has registered 108.23% occupancy during the current financial year 2023-24 till 13th September. Meanwhile, train No.20644 has registered 104.60% occupancy till 13th September

The service between the capital city Thiruvananthapuram and Kasaragod is the first Vande Bharat exclusively started at the state of Kerala. Reaching the destination in about 8 hrs and 5 minutes from both ends, this premium service has cut down the average travel time between Thiruvananthapuram and Kasaragod by almost three hours. The service interlinks almost the entire stretch of Kerala from South to North offering faster connectivity to enroute destinations such as Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam Town, Thrissur, Shoranur Junction, Kozhikode and Kannur.

Train No.20633 Kasaragod – Thiruvananthapuram Central Vande Bharat Express has registered 177.45% occupancy from 1 April 2023 to 13th September 2023. Meanwhile, train No.20634 Thiruvananthapuram Central - Kasaragod Vande Bharat Express has registered 171.76% occupancy.

The service of train No. 20607/20608 Dr MGR Chennai Central –Mysuru Jn –Dr MGR Chennai Central Vande Bharat Express is a boon for passengers especially businessmen and diplomats who travel regularly on Chennai – Bengaluru – Mysuru corridor. The train is the fastest in Chennai – Bengaluru sector clocking a speed of 130 Kmph in Chennai – Jolarpettai section. It saves around 20-30 minutes of travel time from both ends. The train also enjoys good patronage since introduction. This train no. 20607 has registered 130.48% occupancy during the current FY 2023-24 till 13.09.2023, while train No.20608 has registered 112.99% occupancy during the current FY 2023-24 till 13.09.2023.