South Western Railway has simplified group train ticket booking rules by removing the upper limit on berths. Applications can be submitted at major stations from 9 am, with station-level officials authorised to approve bookings.

South Western Railway has simplified the process of booking train tickets for large groups, making it easier for people travelling together for weddings, pilgrimages, educational trips, sporting events and other occasions. Under the revised guidelines, the upper limit on the number of berths permitted for group bookings has been removed. The railway zone has also delegated the authority to approve such bookings to station-level officials, aiming to make the process more convenient for passengers.

The revised rules are expected to benefit organised groups requiring multiple train tickets for a single journey. South Western Railway has withdrawn its earlier guidelines and issued a fresh set of instructions for group and bulk ticket bookings. The facility applies to all classes of travel and covers bookings involving confirmed, Reservation Against Cancellation (RAC) and waitlisted tickets, subject to approval and availability.

Who Is Eligible For Group Train Ticket Bookings?

The group booking facility is intended for organised groups travelling for specific purposes. These include wedding parties, students, pilgrims, sports teams, cultural groups and people travelling together for excursions and other events.

The facility is available across all classes of train travel. Groups can apply for bookings involving confirmed, RAC or waitlisted tickets, subject to availability and the applicable railway rules.

When Can Group Bookings Be Made?

According to the revised guidelines, applications for group bookings can be submitted at major railway stations from 9:00 am onwards.

The booking window opens one hour after the commencement of the advance reservation period. Passengers planning to travel in large groups can approach the concerned railway officials and submit their applications within the permitted time.

No Upper Limit On Berths For Group Bookings

One of the major changes introduced by South Western Railway is the removal of the upper limit on the number of berths that can be allotted for group bookings.

The earlier restrictions on the maximum number of berths permitted for such bookings have been withdrawn. Under the revised guidelines, the Chief Reservation Supervisor (CRS) or the Station Manager is authorised to grant permission for group bookings.

The delegation of approval powers to station-level officials is expected to simplify the process and make it easier for genuine groups to organise their travel.

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How To Apply For Group Train Ticket Bookings?

Passengers seeking group bookings must submit an application directly to the concerned railway authorities.

Applications cannot be submitted through travel agents, except for bookings made by foreign tourists or Non-Resident Indians (NRIs).

The application must include the following details of every passenger:

Name

Age

Gender

Address

Applicants must also clearly state the purpose of the journey. The railway authorities will not grant permission if the reason for group travel is not specified in the application.

Group Booking Facility For Return Journeys

South Western Railway has also made provisions for group bookings for return journeys.

Passengers can obtain permission for their return journey at the same booking office where they apply for the onward journey. However, the return journey will be treated as a separate trip and will require separate booking approval.

Railway Introduces Measures To Prevent Misuse

While simplifying group bookings, South Western Railway has introduced measures to prevent the misuse of the facility.

The Chief Reservation Supervisor or Station Manager must maintain a separate register containing details of all approved group bookings. Every page of the application form and passenger list must also be stamped and signed by the authorised official.

The railway zone has stated that the revised guidelines aim to prevent unauthorised groups from misusing berths or seats while making it easier for genuine groups to travel together.

With the removal of the upper berth limit and the delegation of approval powers to station-level officials, South Western Railway aims to make group train ticket bookings more accessible and convenient for passengers travelling for weddings, pilgrimages, educational trips and other organised events.