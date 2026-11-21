A speeding car rammed into an electricity transformer on Kishangarh Road in Rajasthan's Khairthal, uprooting it and causing a massive fire. Miraculously, all six occupants escaped unhurt just before the flames engulfed the vehicle.

Rajasthan’s Khairthal witnessed a horrific yet miraculous escape after a speeding car rammed into an electricity transformer on Kishangarh Road, uprooting it and triggering a massive fire in the early hours of Thursday, November 20.

In CCTV footage that went viral on social media, the car was seen crashing into the roadside transformer at high speed and immediately catching fire as the uprooted unit fell onto the vehicle. However, six occupants managed to escape unhurt as they jumped out of the burning vehicle just seconds before the flames engulfed it.

The car, which was reportedly bearing a temporary registration number, also caused damage to an underground electricity cable when the transformer fell, disrupting power supply in several wards of Anand Nagar Colony.

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How Did the Car Ram Into the Power Transformer?

Khairthal, which is located in Rajasthan's Khairthal-Tijara district, witnessed the accident at around 2:30 am on Swami Dhyan Giri Marg near Kishangarh Road. Since it was midnight, the road had relatively little traffic when the speeding car lost control and rammed into the roadside transformer.

According to reports, the car was carrying six occupants when it rammed into the transformer, causing the electrical installation to collapse onto the vehicle. The impact damaged an underground cable and disrupted electricity supply in several wards of Anand Nagar Colony.

Due to the electric current from the transformer, the car's engine caught fire, with flames quickly spreading across the vehicle. However, all six occupants managed to jump out in time and escaped without sustaining any injuries.

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Swami Dhyan Giri Marg near Kishangarh Road, which comes under the jurisdiction of Khairthal Police Station, witnessed the accident around 2:30 am. The electricity department filed a complaint against the driver following the damage to the transformer and underground cable.

The driver, whose identity has not been disclosed in the reports, is yet to be named. Anand Nagar Colony, which is served by the damaged transformer and underground cable, remained without electricity for nearly 16 hours following the collision, with power supply finally restored around 7 pm on Friday.

What Are the Likely Charges Against the Driver?

Assistant Engineer Dinesh Bhandana filed a formal complaint against the driver at Khairthal Police Station for uprooting and damaging the electricity transformer and underground cable, causing significant loss to public property and disrupting power supply across Anand Nagar Colony.

However, Khairthal Police has not yet issued a formal statement with regard to the incident based on the complaint filed by Dinesh Bhandana. However, the driver is likely to be charged under certain sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Motor Vehicles Act, and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property (PDPP) Act.

These sections constitute offences such as rash and negligent driving endangering human life (BNS Section 281), mischief causing damage to public utility infrastructure (BNS Section 324), dangerous driving under Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act, and destruction of public property under the Prevention of Damage to Public Property (PDPP) Act.

The driver, whose identity and name are yet to be revealed by the police, has not been publicly identified, and no specific charges or arrest have been reported so far. The electricity department has confirmed filing a complaint against the driver over the damage to public infrastructure.

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