A devastating fire in Delhi's Raghubir Nagar claimed the life of a 55-year-old woman and left her daughter-in-law seriously injured. Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the blaze which broke out on Saturday afternoon.

Tragic Fire in Delhi Raghubir Nagar Claims Life of 55 Year Old Woman

New Delhi [India], November 21 (ANI): A 55-year-old woman died, and her daughter-in-law suffered serious injuries after a fire broke out at a residence in Delhi's Raghubir Nagar area on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

As per the officials, at about 12:05 PM, a PCR call was received at PS Khyala regarding a fire incident in a residential building near B-2 School, Raghubir Nagar, Delhi, wherein some persons were reportedly trapped inside. The team immediately reached the spot at the spot. During enquiry, it was revealed that a fire had broken out at the residence of Dharmendra, who works as a taxi driver. Three family members, namely Sunita, who is the wife of Dharmendra, aged 55 years (homemaker), Neeti wife of Dhruv, aged 21 years (homemaker), and Dhruv, son of Dharmendra, aged 21 years (working as a delivery boy), were present in the house, the officials said. Dhruv and Neeti had already been shifted to Guru Gobind Singh (GGS) Hospital by local residents and family members. However, Sunita was still trapped inside a room. The team, with the assistance of local residents, broke an adjoining wall using a hammer and rescued her. She was immediately shifted to GGS Hospital by ERV staff, where the doctors declared her dead, they said. Meanwhile, two fire tenders reached the spot and brought the fire under control. CATS ambulances also reached the scene. Dhruv was discharged from the hospital after treatment as his condition was stable, whereas Neeti was referred to Safdarjung Hospital for further treatment. The body of the deceased, Sunita, has been shifted to DDU Hospital mortuary for preservation. During preliminary enquiry, Dhruv stated that he was unaware of how the fire started and that it spread rapidly. On hearing his wife screaming, he rushed from the balcony to rescue her. However, due to the intense heat and flames, he could not rescue his mother, who remained trapped inside the room. The Crime Team and FSL Team have been informed for inspection of the spot and collection of exhibits. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained and will be examined through forensic and electrical inspection. Further enquiry into the matter is in progress, and necessary action is being taken as per law. (ANI)