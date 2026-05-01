Congress MLA BK Hariprasad claimed South India would become 'BJP mukt' and slammed Narayana Murthy's 70-hour work week idea on Labour Day, stating, 'we are not animals, we are human beings' and advocating for an eight-hour workday.

'South India will be BJP mukt': Hariprasad

Congress MLA BK Hariprasad on Friday claimed that South India would become "BJP mukt Dakshin Bharat" and said the party would have no influence in the region. He added that the BJP would be "rooted out" from Karnataka as well within two years. While speaking to ANI, Hariprasad said, "As far as South India is concerned, it will be BJP mukt, Dakshin Bharat. BJP will not have any say in the Dakshin Bharat, and even after two years, from Karnataka, they will be rooted out."

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On the Northeast and eastern states, he said, "As far as the North East is concerned, well, West Bengal and Assam, let us see, the fight is very keen, very it's a strong fight, we will see what the outcome will be."

Hariprasad slams Narayana Murthy's 70-hour work week remark

Speaking on International Labour Day, Hariprasad also hit out at Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy's remarks on longer work weeks, saying "we are not animals, we are human beings," and asserting workers' right to an eight-hour day. He said the Congress party and Dr B. R. Ambedkar stood for an eight-hour workday.

"My statement is, Mr Narayana Murthy had said that we should hike the, you know, working hours to for per week, almost 75 hours or 90 hours. And normally, it is Congress party's decision and Ambedkar's decision that the workers should work for eight hours a day, and whoever wants to work, they should go for overtime work, and they used to be paid for that. And working for 90 hours, we are not animals, we are human beings, and today, being the world labour day, and it is our right, and it is the right of all the workers to fight for their rights and equality and dignity while working anywhere in the world," he added.

In October 2024, Murthy sparked a huge debate in the country when he suggested that India's work culture needs to change and that youngsters should be prepared to work for 70 hours a week.

Significance of Labour Day

Labour Day is observed annually on May 1 across the world to honour the contributions of workers and advocate for their rights. The day commemorates the struggles and achievements of the labour movement and serves as a reminder of the need to ensure fair wages, safe working conditions and dignity for workers.

The observance of Labour Day continues to highlight the importance of protecting workers' rights amid evolving economic and social challenges. (ANI)