South African Deputy President Mashatile visited India, meeting with Biological E's COO to partner on vaccine innovation. He urged Indian pharma investment in SA and discussed deeper economic cooperation with Vice President CP Radhakrishnan.

South African Deputy President Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile met with the Chief Operating Officer at Biological E Limited, Lakshminarayana Neti, in Hyderabad to forge a partnership over vaccine innovation.

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Focus on Vaccine Innovation

Deputy President Mashatile emphasises the need for Indian pharmaceutical companies to invest in South Africa. "Our meeting comes at a time when South Africa is intensifying its efforts to build resilient health systems, expand local manufacturing capacity, and deepen economic relations with trusted partners such as India. We welcome the prospect of extending this partnership to include technology transfer for the whole-cell 6-in-1 vaccine, which will be critical for future immunisation programmes across Africa," said Mashatile.

Deepening Economic and Strategic Ties

The Working Visit to India aims to align relations, deepen cooperation, and strengthen bonds between South Africa and India. Earlier on Tuesday, Mashatile and Vice President CP Radhakrishnan held a working meeting in New Delhi, emphasising deeper economic cooperation and stronger strategic ties between the two countries.

The meeting, held at the Vice President's Enclave, brought together Mashatile and the South African delegation with their Indian counterparts as part of the Deputy President's working visit to India, aimed at identifying strategic partnerships and expanding economic opportunities. During the discussions, Deputy President Mashatile and his counterpart reflected on the importance of leaders learning from each other's experiences. "The exchange of perspectives at this level is not only symbolic but practical; it allows us to draw lessons from our respective journeys, to refine our approaches to governance, and to inspire our peoples with a vision of shared progress," Mashatile said.

Expanding Collaboration and Investment

Highlighting the potential for greater collaboration, the Deputy President noted that "India, with its advanced capabilities in digital innovation, manufacturing, and healthcare, provides avenues for collaboration that can uplift economies for both countries." He also pointed to South Africa's potential in renewable energy, mining beneficiation, pharmaceuticals, information and communication technology (ICT), and infrastructure development as key sectors for future investment. (ANI)