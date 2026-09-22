Cricketer Shreyas Iyer delivered a humorous one-word response to a fan who declared her affection and claimed he liked her back at a recent cricket event. His quick reply, “Sorry!”, left fellow cricketer Vaibhav Sooryavanshi visibly amused, making the interaction a viral social media clip which garnered 25,000 likes on Instagram.

During a recent appearance, amidst the usual buzz of spectators and the focused intensity of the game, Shreyas Iyer found himself at the center of a memorable and comical exchange with a fervent fan. The supporter, not shy about her feelings, confidently expressed her admiration for the cricketer, going so far as to suggest that the feeling was mutual.

The spontaneous interaction quickly captured attention, especially due to the visible reaction of young cricketer Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. He could barely contain his laughter as he witnessed the unexpected turn of events unfold on the field.

The Candid Exchange Unfolds

The incident began when a fan, emboldened by the atmosphere, openly expressed her liking for the acclaimed batsman. Taking her declaration a significant step further, she confidently claimed that Shreyas Iyer liked her too, creating an immediate stir among onlookers. Her bold assertion, made in front of a live audience, set the stage for a truly unforgettable moment.

Iyer, known for his composure and often reserved demeanour on the field, was faced with this direct and unexpected assertion. His response, delivered with a slight smile and a touch of humility, was remarkably simple yet profoundly effective. Iyer responded simply with “Sorry!”, delivering a witty and good-natured rejection that instantly captivated the crowd and turned a potentially awkward situation into a moment of pure entertainment.

Iyer's Viral Response

The fan's direct declaration of affection, coupled with her explicit claim of reciprocated feelings where she asserted Iyer liked her too, set the perfect backdrop for the cricketer's concise retort. Iyer's deadpan yet polite delivery of “Sorry!” resonated deeply with fans, not just for its humor but for showcasing a refreshing, lighter side of cricketers away from the intense pressure of the game. This humorous moment, quickly immortalized and shared online by cricfyedge on September 21, 2026, became an instant viral hit, celebrated for its candidness and Iyer's quick thinking.

Sooryavanshi's Amused Reaction

Adding an extra layer of spontaneous entertainment to the incident, young cricketer Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was highly amused by the exchange. Captured vividly on camera, his reaction was priceless; he could barely contain his laughter as he witnessed the unexpected turn of events unfold on the field. Sooryavanshi's unscripted amusement at the situation further underscored the lighthearted nature of the exchange, contributing significantly to its appeal as a social media clip. The post quickly garnered 25,000 likes and 77 comments on Instagram, highlighting its widespread popularity and the relatable joy it brought to viewers.

Such interactions offer fans a genuine glimpse into the personalities of their favorite sports stars, humanizing them beyond their on-field performances. This particular incident, marked by Iyer's unexpected humor and Sooryavanshi’s candid, highly amused reaction, will likely remain a memorable highlight for cricket enthusiasts for years to come.