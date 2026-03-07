Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma feels 'emotional' and 'overwhelmed' by the massive public support for the BJP's Ashirwad Yatra in Golaghat and Gohpur. He thanked the people, noting their appreciation for land rights, jobs, and other government actions.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday thanked the people for showing enthusiastic participation in the BJP's Ashirwad Yatra. Speaking to the media on day 6 of the Yatra here, Sarma said that he feels overwhelmed with the enthusiasm of the people. "Today, our 'Ashirwad Yatra' is underway in Golaghat. Seeing the enthusiasm among the people here, my heart has become emotional; I thank everyone," he said.

Earlier during the third day of the Bharatiya Janata Party's Jan Ashirwad Yatra in the Gohpur area of Assam, CM Sarma greeted people as the campaign continued to receive massive public support ahead of the upcoming assembly elections. Thousands gathered to welcome the leadership during the Yatra, offering floral tributes and vocal support throughout the route.

In a post on X on Monday, along with a video showing large crowds welcoming him, CM Sarma wrote, "Not Santa, but I always have gifts for my Bhaginas" (nephews/people).

CM Cites Governance for Public Gratitude

Earlier, while expressing his gratitude for the overwhelming response on Sunday, CM Sarma said people are openly thanking him for providing land rights and employment over the last five years. "I thank the people of Assam very much. Last night it went on till 12:30, and there were people everywhere. The public gave their full blessings. I never thought people will come out in such large numbers. People are acknowledging what we did in the past five years, and I hope people will give us a strong mandate this time," Sarma said.

He added that many people meet him, saying they got a job or land, or thanking him for taking strict action against illegal infiltrators. "We want to send a strong message that we will evict all illegal encroachers. A lot of people meet me, saying they got a job or a land or thank me for taking strict action against illegal infiltrators. People are supporting us," he said.

Commitment to Reclaim Encroached Land

During the yatra, the CM reiterated the government's commitment to reclaiming five lakh bighas of encroached land over the next five years. He asserted that land pattas would be granted exclusively to indigenous people, sending a clear message regarding the protection of Assam's land and identity. (ANI)