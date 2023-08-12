'Sonia, Rahul Gandhi should be tried for treason over secret deal with China': Rajyavardhan Rathore

In response to Congress leader Ajay Maken's tweet calling for breach of privilege proceedings against him, BJP MP Rajyavardhan Rathore has posed a question about a supposed 2008 deal between the Congress party and China.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Rajyavardhan Rathore on Saturday (August 12) ignited a fresh debate by demanding that Congress MPs Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi face charges of 'treason' over what he alleges is a 'secret deal with China'. According to his assertions, during the 2008 Beijing Olympics, the Congress party purportedly engaged in a clandestine agreement with the Communist Party of China. Rathore emphasizes that this agreement was not between nations, but rather between political parties.

In a noteworthy allegation, the BJP MP contends that Rahul Gandhi, in a discreet manner, inked an accord with Xi Jinping, who was the General Secretary back then and now serves as the President of China.

Recalling a specific incident, Rathore revealed, "I was at the 2008 Beijing Olympics (in China). We came to know that Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are coming to meet us. They didn't come to meet us. They met the Communist Party of China... Now why they should not be tried for treason? They should definitely be tried for treason and I stand on my words." This statement is poised to kindle fervent discussions, shedding light on the intricate political dynamics between the two parties and countries.

In response to Congress leader Ajay Maken's tweet calling for breach of privilege proceedings against him, BJP MP Rajyavardhan Rathore has posed a question about a supposed 2008 deal between the Congress party and China. Rathore's inquiry centers on what exactly the Congress party signed for during that period and underscores the curiosity of the Indian public in this matter.

Maken's tweet included an image of an article stating that during the 2008 Beijing Olympics, Sonia Gandhi met with Indian athletes and conveyed her regards to them.

Rathore's statement was prompted by this tweet, as he sought to address the allegations brought forth. Maken, a former Sports Minister, raised the query of whether the attached news article was factual. He additionally requested that, if accurate, the floor leaders initiate breach of privilege proceedings against Rathore. This exchange between the two parties brings attention to a significant historical event and its potential implications.