    Farooq Abdullah once again bats for talks with Pakistan, says killings will not stop till then

    Farooq Abdullah also reflected on his efforts to facilitate the return of Kashmiri Pandits to their homeland. He acknowledged that while everyone makes mistakes, his endeavor to bring them back was met with unfortunate circumstances.

    First Published Aug 12, 2023, 2:08 PM IST

    Emphasizing the urgency of resolving the Kashmir issue, National Conference (NC) MP and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah has called for a diplomatic dialogue between India and Pakistan. He underscored the futility of resorting to conflict, stating that the solution lies in peaceful negotiations.

    Speaking to reporters on the complex relationship between India and Pakistan, Abdullah said, "Both nations should sit and solve the Kashmir issue... Nothing will happen from war."

    During the discussion on the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha against the Narendra Modi government on August 9, the former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Farooq Abdullah, highlighted the inclusive role of the Prime Minister. He underlined that the Prime Minister symbolizes the entirety of India, representing all its diverse aspects.

    Abdullah also reflected on his efforts to facilitate the return of Kashmiri Pandits to their homeland. He acknowledged that while everyone makes mistakes, his endeavor to bring them back was met with unfortunate circumstances. He recounted an incident where innocent Kashmiri Pandits were tragically targeted by external forces in a village, leading to the immediate suspension of the initiative.

    Additionally, Abdullah raised pertinent questions about the central government's role in addressing the situation. He queried, "How many Kashmiri Pandits have you (The Centre) brought back in these last 10 years? None." This inquiry points to a broader concern regarding the ongoing challenge of resettling displaced Kashmiri Pandits and fostering reconciliation in the region.

