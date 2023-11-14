Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Sonia Gandhi to shift to Jaipur from Delhi due to toxic air quality: Report

    Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who suffers from respiratory problems, may shift to less-polluted Jaipur. Doctors have advised 76-year-old Sonia Gandhi to move to a place where the air quality is better. 

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 14, 2023, 7:12 PM IST

    Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who suffers from respiratory problems, may shift to less-polluted Jaipur, as the air quality in Delhi plummeted post-Diwali.  Sonia Gandhi, 76, has been advised by her doctors to relocate to an area with improved air quality. According to NDTV, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit his mother in Jaipur before travelling to Chhattisgarh for the election campaign.

    The average air quality in Delhi over the last 24 hours was "very poor," with an AQI of 397, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) bulletin that was made public on Tuesday at 4 p.m. Jaipur's AQI is 264, which is considered poor.

    In September, Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Delhi’s Sir Ganga Ram Hospital for treatment of a viral respiratory infection. She had also been hospitalised in January due to respiratory issues.

    Nonetheless, the Congress leader has already relocated owing to poor air quality in the nation's capital. She briefly relocated to Goa in November 2020, allegedly as a result of her chest illness becoming worse due to Delhi's bad air quality.

    Beginning on October 28, the city saw "very poor" to "severe" air quality for two weeks, during which time a thick cloud hung over the nation's capital. Just before Diwali, though, Delhi's air quality significantly improved, which is probably due to Friday's sporadic rains and a breeze that is conducive to the dispersal of pollutants.

    Even if the rain had a positive effect, on Diwali night, air pollution in the nation's capital swiftly increased to dangerous levels, making the air unpleasant once more. On Monday, the PM2.5 levels above the safe thresholds and exhibited an upward trend. Following a brief break over the weekend, the area was covered in a layer of hazardous haze that severely limited vision.

