Sonia Gandhi discusses the inspiration behind her new memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, while Rahul Gandhi celebrates her legacy and enduring values in a heartfelt public tribute honoring her six decades of life.

Sonia Gandhi Reflects on Her Memoir

Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Saturday reflected upon the motivations behind writing her personal memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love. In a post on X, Gandhi shared a statement given to a national daily, 'The Hindu', stating that the time had come for her to tell her story in her own words. "A long time ago Rajiv and I realised that there was no point in trying to keep up with all that had been written about us. But, as I say in the book, there came a time when I felt that I should tell my own story," the post said.

Rahul Gandhi Pays Tribute

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha LoP and Sonia Gandhi's son, Rahul Gandhi, gave a warm and proud tribute, celebrating her life story across six decades. "Sixty years in public life, and still the same person. Proud of you, Ma," he said in a post on X.

Core Principles of Public Life

Sharing a statement from Sonia Gandhi's interaction with 'The Hindu', the LoP highlighted the core principles that have guided her through decades of public life. "The values that I learnt growing up survive. I have tried my best to be true to them: loyalty to family and friends, sincerity and feeling for others, the idea of being dutiful and responsible. I think I can say that in these I am the same person Rajiv met sixty years ago. -CPP Chairperson @SoniaGandhi," Rahul Gandhi shared in an X post.

The remarks came after Sonia Gandhi told 'The Hindu' that her memoir Belonging: A Journey of Love is a love story of how she grew to love former Prime Minister and her husband Rajeev Gandhi's family and his country, and how later the same love brought her into public life. (ANI)