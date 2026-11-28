IMD forecasts thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds in parts of Telangana on November 28, followed by dry weather. Andhra Pradesh may see scattered rain and morning fog in some areas till December 4.

The weather will continue to be varied in the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, as there will be chances of rain in some districts of Andhra Pradesh. Telangana will become dry after the rains on Saturday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has made a forecast of the weather in the country for the next seven days starting from November 28 to December 4.

Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds may occur in some districts of Telangana on November 28. Also, Andhra Pradesh and Yanam will receive scattered light to moderate rainfall in the coming week.

Fog is also likely in parts of coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema that may affect the visibility of the commuters. People are advised to be more careful and keep an eye on the weather before going out.

Telangana: Rain on November 28, Dry Weather Afterwards

As per the forecast of Hyderabad IMD centre, some isolated districts will have rains or thunderstorms from the night of November 27 till the morning of November 28. Nalgonda, Suryapet, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak and other districts will have rains.

Hyderabad will experience minimum temperature of around 21°C and maximum of 31°C on 28th November. Gusty winds of 30-40 kmph may occur along with thunderstorms. However, Telangana will experience dry weather from November 28 till December 4.

Andhra Pradesh: Chance of Rain and Morning Fog

Isolated rains of light to moderate intensity can occur up to December 4 in Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema. Light fog can also form in the early morning hours up to December 2. There is no fog warning for the last two days of the forecasting period.