Rajesh Keshav Acharya, a fugitive accused in the 2002 murder of Manohar Shetty, has been deported from the UAE to India. He was arrested following an Interpol Red Corner Notice and is now in Karnataka Police custody to face legal action.

Udupi (Karnataka) [India], November 28 (ANI): Fugitive accused Rajesh Keshav Acharya, who was wanted in the 2002 Manohar Shetty murder case and is said to be an associate of Kali Yogish, has been deported from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to India. He arrived at Mumbai airport on November 27 and is expected to be taken into custody by the Karnataka Police. A case under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against Rajesh Acharya in Crime No. 251/2002 in connection with the murder of Manohar Shetty. He is accused of abetment and cooperation in the murder. Following the incident, he allegedly evaded legal action and fled abroad. A Red Corner Notice was issued through Interpol in May 2026 to trace the accused. Around three months ago, his passport was also cancelled. Following these measures, UAE authorities traced and arrested him. After completing the necessary legal formalities, he was deported to India. The operation was carried out in coordination with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Home Affairs and Karnataka Police. The accused, who has arrived in Mumbai, is expected to be brought to Karnataka for further legal action.

Yesterday, the CBI, in coordination with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), successfully secured the deportation of Rajesh Keshava Acharya from the UAE to India in connection with the Manohar Shetty murder case. Other government institutions, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and Karnataka Police, were also involved in the coordination of the deportation process. According to the CBI, the accused Rajesh Keshava Acharya was wanted in connection with a murder case registered by the Karnataka Police. The incident occurred in July 2002, when the subject, in conspiracy with other accused persons, allegedly murdered Manohar Shetty. Later, Acharya fled India in 2019 to evade legal proceedings in the country. A chargesheet in the case has already been filed before the court against all the accused persons, including Rajesh Keshava Acharya. At the request of Karnataka Police, NCB-New Delhi got a Red Notice published against the subject through INTERPOL channels. Subsequently, the subject was geo-located and arrested by the UAE authorities. Following due legal process, the UAE authorities extradited the subject to India. The subject arrived in Mumbai, where he was taken into custody by the Karnataka Police. (ANI)