India proposes a major electoral shift with a 50% increase in Lok Sabha and Assembly seats, 33% women's reservation, and a new delimitation exercise before the 2029 general elections to be frozen until 2051.

New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): A 50 per cent increase in Lok Sabha and state Assembly seats, a new constituency map before the 2029 general elections, 33 per cent reservation for women and a freeze on seat allocation until 2051 are among the key features of the proposed women's reservation and delimitation Bills, which are set to trigger one of the biggest electoral and political reorganisations in the country. The proposed legislative package, cleared by the Union Cabinet, envisages increasing the strength of the Lok Sabha from 550 to 850, while the maximum strength of state Assemblies will rise to 650. Uttar Pradesh, the country's most populous state, is set to witness an increase in its Assembly strength from the existing 403 seats to 650. Under the proposed framework, the Centre plans to delink the implementation of women's reservation from the 2026 Census and undertake delimitation using the 2011 Census for constituency readjustment, while retaining the 1971 Census as the basis for state-wise allocation of seats.

The legislative package comprises two Constitution Amendment Bills and one Union Territories Amendment Bill. The Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill proposes changes relating to the state-wise allocation of seats, with the 1971 Census continuing to determine the proportion of seats allocated to different states. Meanwhile, the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-Second Amendment) Bill, 2026, seeks to facilitate delimitation and constituency redrawal using the 2011 Census. The Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, provides for a 50 per cent increase in the number of Lok Sabha seats allocated to each state and Union Territory, alongside an increase in the total strength of state Legislative Assemblies. Section 10 of the proposed Bill also incorporates special provisions for women's reservation.

The proposed legislation seeks to provide one-third reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state Legislative Assemblies, including seats reserved for women belonging to Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The reservation is proposed to remain in force for 15 years, covering three electoral terms, with reserved constituencies rotated periodically. The government plans to implement the quota through the proposed delimitation exercise, without waiting for the 2026 Census. A new Delimitation Commission is proposed to be set up following parliamentary approval to undertake the constituency redrawal exercise. The government intends to complete the process within two years to ensure that the new constituency map is ready before the 2029 Lok Sabha elections. The proposed framework also envisages keeping seat allocation and constituency readjustment frozen until 2051.

Meanwhile, the government is confident of securing a two-thirds majority in the House for the passage of the Delimitation Bill, sources told ANI. The Centre is set to introduce the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, during the Special Session of Parliament beginning November 30. Sources said the Business Advisory Committee will meet on Monday at 10 am to consult political parties on the legislative business. Voting on the bills in the Lok Sabha is expected to be lengthy, with sources indicating that it could take five to six hours on December 1. The proposed reforms are likely to emerge as a major political flashpoint, with questions surrounding representation, regional balance, constituency boundaries and women's political participation expected to dominate parliamentary discussions. The proposed delimitation and women's reservation changes are expected to mark a significant shift in India's electoral framework ahead of the 2029 Lok Sabha elections. (ANI)