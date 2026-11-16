The CBI arrested two Narcotics Control Bureau Sub-Inspectors in New Delhi for demanding and accepting a 12 lakh rupee bribe to avoid falsely implicating a complainant in an NDPS Act case. Both officials remain in police custody.

CBI Arrests Two NCB Sub-Inspectors in Major Bribery Case in Delhi

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday arrested two Sub-Inspectors of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with a bribery case involving a demand of Rs 25 lakh, an officials said.

The CBI registered the case on November 14, 2026, against an NCB Sub-Inspector, who was also the Investigating Officer at the NCB Delhi Zonal Unit in R.K. Puram, New Delhi, following a complaint. It was alleged that the accused officer had demanded a bribe of Rs 50 lakh from the complainant in exchange for not falsely implicating him in a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. During verification, it was revealed that the accused officer had demanded Rs 25 lakh and agreed to accept Rs 12 lakh as part payment for helping the complainant in the case. The CBI laid a trap on November 14 and caught the accused Sub-Inspector while demanding and accepting Rs 12 lakh from the complainant through another NCB Sub-Inspector. Both accused NCB officials were subsequently arrested and produced before the competent court, which granted two days of police custody remand for both of them. Further investigation in the matter is underway.