Sonia Gandhi criticises Census delay in RS speech, says '14 crore people deprived of NFSA benefits' (WATCH)

Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Monday said that the delay in the census has deprived 14 crore Indians of their rightful benefits under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), adding that food security is not a privilege but a fundamental right.

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, Sonia Gandhi highlighted the four-year delay in conducting the census and expressed concerns that it is unlikely to be conducted this year as well.

"The National Food Security Act (NFSA) introduced by the UPA government in September 2013 was a landmark initiative aimed at ensuring food and nutritional security to the country's 140 crore population. This legislation plays a crucial role in protecting millions of vulnerable households, particularly during the Covid 19 crisis. It is this act that provides the basis for the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana," the CPP Chairperson said.

She said that under the NFSA, 75 per cent of the rural population and 50 per cent of the urban population are entitled to subsidized food grains, but the beneficiary quota is still determined based on the outdated 2011 Census.

Also read: PM Modi at Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025: Stay focused, compete with yourself (WATCH)

"For the first time in independent history, the decennial census has been delayed by more than four years. Originally scheduled for 2021, there is still no clarity as to when the census will be conducted. The Budget allocations reveal that the updated census is unlikely to be conducted this year as well. Around 14 crore eligible Indians are thus being deprived of their rightful benefit under the NFSA," she added.

She urged the Centre to prioritise the completion of the census to ensure that deserving individuals receive their rightful benefits.

"It is imperative that the government prioritises the completion of the census as soon as possible and ensures that all the deserving individuals receive the benefits guaranteed to them under the NFSA. Food security is not a privilege it's a fundamental right," she said.

The Budget Session of Parliament began on January 31, with President Droupadi Murmu delivering the inaugural address.

The first part of the session will continue till February 13. The second part will reconvene on March 10 and conclude on April 4.

Also read: UP: 2.5-year-old son's statement to cops gets man arrested for wife's murder attempt: 'Papa will burn me too'

Latest Videos