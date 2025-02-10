PM Modi at Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025: Stay focused, compete with yourself (WATCH)

PM Modi interacted with students at Sunder Nursery in Delhi in the 8th edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha. The Prime Minister engaged in a warm and lively conversation with students, teachers, and parents.

PM Narendra Modi interacted with students at Sunder Nursery in Delhi in the 8th edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC 2025). The Prime Minister engaged in a warm and lively conversation with students, teachers, and parents.

PM Modi on effective time management

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the importance of managing time wisely, advising students to plan their daily schedules in advance. He recommended allocating more time to challenging subjects rather than focusing only on those they find easy or enjoyable.

PM encouraged freedom and holistic development

Addressing the parents, PM Modi emphasized the need to allow children the freedom to explore their interests beyond academics. He stressed that students should not be confined to textbooks alone, as pursuing hobbies contributes significantly to overall development.

PM's message: Exams are not the ultimate test of learning

While acknowledging the role of examinations, the Prime Minister cautioned against equating academic tests with true learning. He encouraged students to focus on gaining knowledge and understanding concepts, rather than merely preparing to score well in exams.

PM's inspiration from cricket to handle stress

Using a cricket analogy, PM Modi urged students to stay focused on their studies, likening it to how a batsman concentrates on the ball despite the surrounding crowd noise. He emphasized that students should channel their attention towards learning instead of succumbing to external pressures.

PM on importance of health and well-being

PM Modi also underscored the significance of maintaining good health. He reminded students that health is more than just the absence of illness, stressing the importance of proper sleep and a balanced diet as essential factors for overall well-being.

This year's Pariksha Pe Charcha has received an overwhelming response, with over 3.30 crore students, 20.71 lakh teachers, and 5.51 lakh parents registering for the interactive session.

