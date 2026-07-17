Congress leader Pawan Khera met activist Sonam Wangchuk on his 20-day hunger strike over the NEET-UG leak. Khera expressed solidarity, criticized the government, and demanded Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation and exam transparency.

Khera Expresses Solidarity, Slams Govt

Senior Congress leader Pawan Khera on Friday met activist Sonam Wangchuk, who completed 20 days of his hunger strike demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over the NEET-UG paper leak, and expressed concern over his health while extending support to his demand for accountability and transparency in examinations.

Khera, who was among opposition leaders who met Wangchuk, criticised the government over its handling of democratic protests and alleged that it was "insensitive" towards students' concerns. "We are all concerned about Sonam Wangchuk's health. We are dealing with a highly insensitive government that fails to understand the language of democratic protest. When facing such a government, the methods of protest must evolve... Risking one's life against this government will not yield results," Khera said.

The Congress leader said the party has been running the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' campaign, through which issues related to students and examinations are being raised across campuses and communities. "We have been running a campaign called 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' for quite some time. Our people are actively raising these issues across every street, lane, and campus. We are demanding not only the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan but also transparency in examinations," he told reporters.

Abhijeet Dipke who is one of the organisers of the protest thanked Khera for solidarity, "I thank Congress MP @Pawankhera ji for visiting Jantar Mantar, expressing his solidarity, and checking on Sonam sir's health. Dharmendra Pradhan Must Resign,"

Wangchuk's Health Deteriorates

Meanwhile, Wangchuk's health parameters as of 9:30 am on July 17 showed his weight at 56.55 kg, a reduction of 350 grams in 24 hours. Blood pressure was 108/68, blood sugar 70 mg/dL, and pulse rate 72 per minute.

"... It is the 20th day of the hunger strike. As of 9:30 am on 17 July 2026, the key health parameters are as follows. The person's weight is 56.55 kg, a reduction of 350 grams over the last 24 hours. Blood pressure is 108/68, blood sugar is 70 mg/dL, and the pulse rate is 72 per minute. Hydration is fair, with mild dehydration observed... As explained earlier, when the body does not receive glucose, protein and carbohydrates, changes occur. The initial stage involved fat loss, followed by muscle loss and the formation of ketone bodies in urine. Now, at this third stage, organ involvement is possible. The medical team is maintaining 24-hour vigilance and continuous monitoring," Dr Satish Lamba, told reporters.

Opposition Leaders Extend Support

On Thursday, Former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav were among the opposition leaders who met and expressed solidarity with activist Sonam Wangchuk. Extending support to the youth-led protest at the Jantar Mantar, Arvind Kejriwal demanded the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan and proposed the name of educationist and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk for the next Union Education Minister. The AAP convenor also urged the Centre to heed the demands of the demonstrators, warning that the NDA government might face the "2014-like fate" as the Congress-led UPA II.

Delhi High Court Orders Medical Monitoring

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court on Thursday observed that "the life of every citizen is precious and all efforts ought to be made by the government authorities to save the same," while directing that climate activist Sonam Wangchuk's medical condition be clinically monitored on a daily basis during his ongoing hunger strike at Jantar Mantar. The Court further directed that any medical intervention required, based on the opinion of government doctors, should be provided.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia passed the directions while disposing of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by petitioner Rakesh Kumar Sahni, who sought the Court's intervention over Wangchuk's deteriorating health. While dictating the order, the Bench noted that the petition expressed concern over Wangchuk's health and recorded that he had been on a fast at Jantar Mantar for the past 17-18 days in support of certain demands. The Court observed that the petition alleged his health had deteriorated due to the prolonged hunger strike.

Appearing virtually for the Centre and the Delhi Government, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the Court that Wangchuk's health was already being checked daily and that his medical parameters were being regularly monitored. The Bench asked whether there was an established mechanism to monitor Wangchuk's health. In response, Mehta assured the Court that government doctors and medical experts were conducting regular examinations.

Wangchuk, an engineer, education reformer and climate activist from Ladakh, has been on an indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi to press for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan following nationwide examination irregularities and the high-profile NEET paper leak controversy. The PIL filed by Rakesh Kumar Sahni sought directions to ensure regular medical monitoring and timely treatment in view of concerns over Wangchuk's health during the prolonged fast. (ANI)