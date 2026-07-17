The Delhi High Court issued notice on Sharjeel Imam's bail appeal in the 2020 Delhi riots UAPA case, seeking the prosecution's response. Imam's plea cites a stagnant trial and new legal developments as changed circumstances for seeking bail.

The Delhi High Court on Friday issued notice on a bail appeal filed by Sharjeel Imam challenging the trial court's order rejecting his regular bail in the alleged larger conspiracy case related to the 2020 North-East Delhi riots, registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

A Division Bench of Justice Prathiba M. Singh and Justice Vikas Mahajan sought the response of the prosecution and listed the matter for further hearing on August 27.

Arguments for Bail

Appearing for Imam, Advocate Ahmad Ibrahim argued that the July 4 order of the Karkardooma Court suffers from legal infirmities and deserves to be set aside. He submitted that there has been a material change in circumstances since the Supreme Court's January 5, 2026, judgement rejecting Imam's earlier bail plea.

The appeal contends that despite the passage of more than six months after the Supreme Court's order, the trial has remained stagnant for the last seven months. It points out that arguments on the framing of charges are still continuing and no meaningful progress has been made, while Imam has remained in custody for nearly six years.

Imam has further relied upon the Supreme Court's May 22, 2026 order granting interim bail to co-accused Tasleem Ahmad and referring the legal issue concerning the interpretation of Section 43D(5) of the UAPA to a larger Bench. According to the appeal, this subsequent development, along with the prolonged delay in trial, constitutes a significant change in circumstances warranting reconsideration of his bail plea.

Trial Court's Rejection

The appeal also argues that the trial court failed to appreciate these subsequent legal developments and erroneously held that the bail application was not maintainable merely because the conditions mentioned in the Supreme Court's earlier order had not been fulfilled.

On July 4, Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai of the Karkardooma Court had rejected the regular bail pleas of Sharjeel Imam and co-accused Umar Khalid. The trial court held that it was bound by the Supreme Court's January 5, 2026 order, which had permitted the accused to renew their bail pleas only after the examination of the protected witnesses relied upon by the prosecution or after the expiry of one year, whichever was earlier.

The case relates to the alleged larger conspiracy behind the 2020 North-East Delhi riots. The proceedings are presently at the stage of arguments on charge, and charges have not yet been framed. (ANI)