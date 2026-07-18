Activist Sonam Wangchuk's doctor raised 'suspicion' over Safdarjung Hospital's medical reports indicating a potassium deficiency, arguing his own test a day prior showed normal levels. He said the hospital is not providing the reports to the family.

Doctor Casts Doubt on Medical Reports

Activist Sonam Wangchuk's doctor, Dr Nitin Dighe, on Saturday raised "suspicion" on the medical reports released by the Safdarjung Hospital indicating a potassium deficiency, arguing that he had taken Wangchuk's blood sample at 3 PM on Friday, which showcased a normal potassium value.

The hospital is not providing the medical reports of Wangchuk, Dr Dighe told ANI, adding he will be collecting his blood sample for a report, which will be presented to the media. "My team and I have been doing his checkups for the past 20 days. His advocates and we have not been allowed to meet him so far. His wife is here, and they are allowing her. I asked them why they have kept him here, and we were told that he is showing potassium deficiency. I had taken his blood sample at 3 pm yesterday, and potassium was normal at that time. It was 4.8, higher than the normal value of 3.5. Now, they are saying the value has dropped. When his wife is asking for a report, they are not giving one to her. This is suspicious, so I am collecting his blood and taking it for a report. I will present the report to you," he said.

Wife Seeks Discharge Over 'Suspicious Activities'

He added that Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali J Angmo, has written an application for the discharge of the activist and the permission to shift him to another hospital over such suspicious activities being carried out by the Safdarjung Hospital. "We do not trust the Govt lab. His wife has given it in writing to the Govt hospital that he be discharged from here at the earliest and we be permitted to take him to another hospital. His wife has said that the march to Parliament on 20th July will go on as decided and Sir too will be a part of it, but if he doesn't come, his wife will join it," he said.

Hospital's Health Bulletin Details Activist's Condition

According to the Health Bulletin released by Safdarjung Hospital, Wangchuk (59) was admitted to the Hospital at 7:40 am on Saturday after being brought by Delhi Police. He was admitted with a history of fasting for 20 days from solid food and generalised weakness. There is no history of fainting attacks.

"At the time of admission, he was conscious with a stable pulse, blood pressure and oxygen saturation. Signs of dehydration were seen. Blood gas analysis revealed compensated acidosis with decreased serum potassium and blood sugar of 78 mg/dl. Repeat Serum Potassium was similar. Urinary ketones were 1+ at the time of admission, which increased to 3+ by 1:00 pm," the Health Bulletin said.

"Although intravenous fluids were advised, the patient has refused all intravenous fluids, oral rehydration fluid or any other medication. He is being continuously monitored and counselled for treatment in the best interest of his health," it added.

Hunger Strike Over Exam Irregularities

Wangchuk was on an indefinite hunger strike for 20 consecutive days, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged nationwide examination irregularities, including the NEET paper leak controversy.

Earlier today, the Delhi Police said Wangchuk was shifted to the Safdarjung Hospital from the Jantar Mantar protest site in compliance with the Delhi High Court's directions and on medical advice due to his deteriorating health. Police officials said maximum restraint was exercised during the operation. (ANI)