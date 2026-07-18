The Aadhaar App has crossed 40 million downloads, marking a significant milestone. It has emerged as a one-stop digital platform for services like address, mobile, and email updates, alongside security features like biometric lock/unlock.

The Aadhaar App has crossed a significant milestone of 40 million (4 crore) downloads, underscoring the growing trust of residents in convenient and digital-first identity services. According Ministry of Electronics & IT, the increasing adoption of the Aadhaar App reflects its emergence as a one-stop digital platform for accessing a wide range of Aadhaar-related services, including address update from the comfort of home, mobile number update, email update, biometric lock/unlock and e-Aadhaar download.

Growing Adoption of Digital Services

Since its launch, the Aadhaar App has facilitated 11.65 lakh address updates, enabling residents to conveniently keep their Aadhaar details up to date without visiting an Aadhaar centre.

The app has also enabled almost 49 lakh mobile number updates, helping residents maintain accurate contact information linked to their Aadhaar.

Since the launch of the email update feature on July 1, around 12.5 lakh email addresses have been added or updated through the Aadhaar App, further strengthening communication between residents and UIDAI, wherever applicable. This feature, which was priced at Rs 75 earlier, has been made Free of charge till Dec 31, 2026 on the Aadhaar App.

Privacy and Security Empowerment

The app has also witnessed strong adoption of its privacy and security features. Residents have used the Biometric Lock/Unlock facility more than 19.1 million (1.91 crore) times. This feature empowers Aadhaar number holders with greater control over their personal information by allowing them to instantly lock or unlock their biometrics whenever required, adding an extra layer of security with just a few taps, the ministry said.

The Aadhaar App is designed to provide Aadhaar number holders with a convenient and privacy-first way to show, share and verify their identity, and it is playing an important role in further improving ease of living in alignment with the Digital India Mission for a Viksit Bharat.

Understanding the Aadhaar System

Aadhar is a unique identification system for Indians. The identity is unique, meaning that no two individuals can have the same Aadhar card number.

The number on the card is an alphanumeric code and has twelve digits. This means that the numbers from zero to nine and the letters from A to Z are combined randomly to create unique codes consisting of twelve characters. The Aadhar card uses biometric verification for cardholders, and citizens can always use Download Aadhaar to get an updated digital version of their card from the UIDAI website.