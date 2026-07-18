Sachin Pilot criticised the Rajasthan government over its plan to set up Marathi language study centres. He alleged the move is a diversion from core issues and accused the Education Minister of working with a 'sense of revenge' in transfers.

Pilot Criticises State Government's Priorities

AICC General Secretary Sachin Pilot on Saturday criticised the Rajasthan government over the proposal to establish Marathi language study centres in the state's universities, alleging that it was diverting attention from core issues in the education sector. Pilot questioned the priorities of the state government and targeted the Education Minister over the functioning of the department.

Speaking to the reporters in Jaipur, Pilot said, "What has been the attitude of the Education Minister in Rajasthan? They are working with a sense of revenge in transfers and postings. They are targeting people and sending them out of the district." "The government is raising a separate issue, deviating from improving good education and infrastructure. There is no substance in this issue. We want education for the children. The government has completely failed in education, healthcare, and law and order," he further said.

Background of the Proposal

His remarks came after the process of establishing 'Classical Marathi Language Study Centres' in Rajasthan's universities was initiated following instructions from Governor and Chancellor Haribhau Bagde. A letter regarding the establishment of the study centres has been sent to all universities in the state by the Governor's Secretariat.

Context from Maharashtra

In June, Maharashtra Education Minister Dada Bhuse announced that Marathi will be a compulsory language from Classes 1 to 10 across all schools in the state. He warned of strict action against institutions violating the directive and said the government is committed to promoting Marathi and the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Bhuse said the state government has issued instructions to ensure that Marathi is taught compulsorily in all affiliated schools.(ANI)