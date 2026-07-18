Activist Sonam Wangchuk was taken to Safdarjung Hospital by Delhi Police after a 20-day hunger strike. The move was criticized by Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi, who called it 'wrong' and a part of the Modi government's 'falsehood and violence'.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Saturday called the police action at Jantar Mantar to take activist Sonam Wangchuk to a hospital following his 20-day hunger strike as "wrong."

Delhi Police took Wangchuk from the Jantar Mantar protest site to Safdarjung Hospital this morning following concerns over his health after his prolonged hunger strike, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Opposition Slams 'Fascist' Move

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said that "no force" can deter Indian students protesting against the paper leaks and student suicides. "The core tenets of the Modi government are Asatya (falsehood) and Hinsa (violence). The removal of Sonam Wangchuk ji from Jantar Mantar while he was on a non-violent hunger strike is wrong. Paper leaks, the rising cost of education, and student suicides are critical issues for India's future. No amount of force can deter India's students, and those of us who love and believe in them, from raising these issues," Rahul Gandhi wrote.

Congress has called for Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation before the start of the Monsoon Session of Parliament on July 20. Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal accused the Centre of "breaking a peaceful protest" in "fascist fashion." "Instead of removing Dharmendra Pradhan from his post, they removed Sonam Wangchuk ji from his protest site. There was a need for compassion and humanity on the part of the Government, but in true fascist fashion, they chose to break a peaceful protest because the public pressure was mounting on them. This is a highly condemnable act, one which the public will punish at the appropriate moment. The Congress and the entire Opposition will continue our protest in full swing, and we demand that Dharmendra Pradhan be removed from his post as Education Minister before the start of the Monsoon Session of Parliament," the Congress leader posted on X.

Wangchuk's Health Condition

Meanwhile, the doctors at the Safdarjung Hospital have found that activist Sonam Wangchuk is facing dehydration, low potassium and rising ketone levels, which can increase during fasting but, when significantly elevated along with dehydration, may pose a risk to kidney function and other metabolic complications. He is under close medical observation at the hospital after 20 days of prolonged fasting.

The hospital authorities are continuously counselling the family to allow treatment to begin without further delay, hospital sources said. Wangchuk was admitted to VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital at 7:40 am. At the time of admission, he was conscious with a stable pulse, blood pressure and oxygen saturation. Although intravenous fluids were advised, the patient has refused all intravenous fluids, oral rehydration fluid or any other medication. He is being continuously monitored and counselled for treatment in the best interest of his health.

Protest to Continue

The police action has drawn criticism from several Opposition leaders, including those from the Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, Samajwadi Party and Trinamool Congress. The protest at Jantar Mantar is being led by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) and left student organisations, AISA and SFI.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke announced that the protest would continue despite the action against Wangchuk and said he would continue an indefinite hunger strike.

Sonam Wangchuk had announced a march to Parliament on July 20; however, the CJP is yet to approach the Delhi Police to seek official clearance for this march, sources said. (ANI)