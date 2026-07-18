Minister of State for Ports, Shantanu Thakur, visited Deendayal Port in Kutch. He chaired a review meeting on its performance and infrastructure and a stakeholders' meet, lauding the port's recent record of handling 50 MMT cargo.

Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Shantanu Thakur, on Saturday visited Deendayal Port Authority, Kandla. On his arrival at the Administrative Office Building, Gandhidham, the Minister was accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Deendayal Port Authority Unit, marking the commencement of his visit.

Minister Reviews Port's Performance and Initiatives

The Minister thereafter chaired a comprehensive review meeting with the senior officers of Deendayal Port Authority. The meeting was attended by Sushil Kumar Singh, IRSME, Chairman, DPA, Nilabhra Dasgupta, IRS, Deputy Chairman, HODs and other senior officials of the Port. The review meeting was also graced by the presence of Vinodbhai Chavda, MP (Kutch), Maltiben Maheshwari, MLA and Divyaben Nathani, Mayor, Gandhidham, who participated in the discussions on the Port's ongoing developmental initiatives and future roadmap.

During the meeting, the Minister reviewed the operational performance, infrastructure development projects, capacity enhancement initiatives and the green energy transition being undertaken by DPA. He appreciated the Port's sustained efforts towards improving efficiency, strengthening logistics infrastructure and contributing significantly to the nation's maritime growth. The Minister also took note of Deendayal Port Authority's recent landmark achievement of crossing the 50 Million Metric Ton (MMT) cargo handling mark in the fastest time among all Major Port Authorities in India during the current financial year, he appreciated the initiatives of Team DPA and extended cooperation of the stakeholders, port employees, workers and hope that in this financial itself DPA will attend new heights on the cargo throughout and in the field of green initiatives and mobility.

Thakur Holds Meeting with Port Stakeholders

Subsequently, Thakur chaired a Stakeholders' Meet, wherein representatives of the Port fraternity, including port users, trade associations, terminal operators, shipping agents, stevedores and other stakeholders, attended the meeting. The Minister appreciated the collective efforts and close coordination between the Port administration and the maritime trade community, which have enabled Deendayal Port Authority to consistently maintain its position as one of India's leading Major Ports. (ANI)