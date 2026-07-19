Activist Sonam Wangchuk is in stable condition at Safdarjung Hospital after Delhi Police moved him from Jantar Mantar on his 21st day of hunger strike. He requires continuous medical supervision due to the fast's physiological effects.

Activist Sonam Wangchuk, who was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital after being moved from Jantar Mantar by the Delhi Police, is currently in a stable condition, though he continues to require "round-the-clock medical supervision" due to the physiological effects of his prolonged hunger strike, the hospital authorities said on Sunday.

Wangchuk was taken from Jantar Mantar to a hospital by the Delhi Police on Saturday morning in a careful three-layered operation for essential medical care following the orders of the High Court, after his ongoing hunger strike entered Day 21 on July 18.

Hospital Issues Health Update

In an official health bulletin, the Medical Superintendent of VMMC and Safdarjung Hospital said Wangchuk's vital parameters are stable at present, but his blood parameters remain "marginally altered". "Sonam Wangchuk is being given the required medical intervention at VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital. His vital parameters are stable at present; however, his blood parameters remain marginally altered, and considering the physiological stress and systemic effects of prolonged fasting, he requires continuous medical care under the close observation of a multidisciplinary team of experts," the bulletin stated.

The hospital said doctors from Safdarjung Hospital and AIIMS, New Delhi, have jointly assessed that sustained medical intervention and continuous clinical monitoring are necessary despite his stable condition. "The treating teams of doctors from VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital and AIIMS, New Delhi, are of the considered opinion that sustained medical intervention and round-the-clock clinical monitoring are essential to promptly detect and manage any potential complications that may arise despite his currently stable condition. Accordingly, all necessary medical care is being provided, and his clinical status, including his blood parameters, is being continuously monitored," the bulletin added.

Health Ministry Seeks Family's Consent

In a statement on Wangchuk's health, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had said his family had not yet consented to the recommended medical intervention, despite repeated counselling by the treating team and an independent AIIMS expert. The Ministry said Wangchuk continued to remain under close medical observation while efforts were being made to persuade him and his family to accept the recommended treatment at the earliest.

Opposition Leaders Urge End to Strike

Leaders from several opposition parties had met Wangchuk at the protest site and while supporting his demands, had urged him to break his hunger strike. (ANI)