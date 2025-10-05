From Jodhpur Jail, Sonam Wangchuk said he was physically and mentally well, offered condolences to victims and demanded judicial probe into the killing of four in Leh. He affirmed support for Ladakh's demand for Sixth Schedule and statehood.

On 4 October, climate activist Sonam Wangchuk's elder brother Ka Tsetan Dorjey Ley and his lawyer Mustafa Haji met him at Jodhpur Central Jail. Through them, Wangchuk sent a message to the people of Ladakh and all of India. He said he is doing fine, both physically and mentally and thanked everyone for their concern and prayers. He extended his heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones during the recent unrest. He also offered prayers for those injured and those arrested.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

He declared that there must be an independent judicial inquiry into the killing of the four people in Leh. Unless that happens, he says, he is prepared to remain in jail.

Sonam affirmed his solidarity with the Apex Body and the KDA (Kargil Democratic Alliance) and with the people of Ladakh in their constitutional demand for the Sixth Schedule and statehood. He pledged full support to whatever actions their bodies take in the interest of Ladakh.

Finally, he appealed to the people to maintain peace and unity, and to continue the struggle in a strictly non-violent, Gandhian way.

Scroll to load tweet…

Sonam Wangchuk in jail: Detention, protests and demands

Sonam Wangchuk was detained under the National Security Act (NSA) following violent protests in Leh on September 24, when four people died and many were injured amid clashes between protesters and security forces. His wife, Gitanjali Angmo, has challenged his detention in the Supreme Court via a habeas corpus petition, seeking his release.

She has strongly denied allegations of Wangchuk having links to Pakistani intelligence and accused the Ladakh police of acting with agenda and suppressing the rights of Ladakhis. The violence followed growing protests demanding statehood for Ladakh and constitutional protections under the Sixth Schedule, which would grant certain safeguards to tribal areas.

After Wangchuk’s detention, the Apex Body of Leh and KDA have suspended talks with the Centre and insisted on the release of detainees, judicial inquiry, and implementation of demands.

Implications of his message

Firm stand: By saying he is willing to remain in jail until an inquiry is done, Wangchuk shows strong resolve rather than backing down under detention.

Unity with local bodies: His message reinforces his alignment with the Apex Body and KDA, signaling that his detention has not weakened the movement.

Non-violence emphasis: Emphasising Gandhian methods may help reduce risk of further violent escalation.

Moral appeal: Expressing condolences and concern shows that he does not wish the protests to turn into conflict and tries to position himself as a peaceful leader.

Pressure on the government: His demand for a judicial inquiry and willingness to stay detained is a tactical push to force action and scrutiny.

SC to hear Wangchuk's wife plea seeking his release on October 6

The Supreme Court will hear on October 6 a habeas corpus petition filed by Sonam Wangchuk’s wife, Gitanjali Angmo, challenging his detention under the National Security Act (NSA) and seeking his release. The matter will be taken up by a bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and NV Anjaria. Wangchuk, who was booked under the NSA following violence in Leh that left four people dead and around 80 others injured, has been shifted to Jodhpur Central Jail in Rajasthan for allegedly inciting protests.

In a post on social media platform X, Angmo said she had no information about her husband’s health or the grounds of his detention. “I have sought relief from the Supreme Court of India through a habeas corpus petition against @Wangchuk66’s detention. It is one week today. Still I have no information about Sonam Wangchuk’s health, the condition he is in nor the grounds of detention,” she wrote.

(With ANI inputs)