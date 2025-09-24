Massive clashes broke out in Leh, Ladakh, as protesters demanding statehood torched a police van and BJP office. Police used tear gas and lathis to disperse crowds. Sonam Wangchuk, leading hunger strikes, appealed for peace ahead of October 6 talks.

Leh city in Ladakh witnessed violent clashes on Wednesday morning after protesters demanding statehood and constitutional safeguards took to the streets. The demonstration, called by the Leh Apex Body (LAB), turned violent as angry crowds attacked the BJP office and set vehicles, including a police van, on fire. Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, leading the peaceful hunger strikes, appealed for calm ahead of October 6 talks.

Sonam Wangchuk's appeal for peace

On the 15th day of his fast, climate activist Sonam Wangchuk expressed deep sadness over the outbreak of violence in Leh, where offices and police vehicles were set on fire amid widespread protests. He said the unrest was triggered after two hunger strikers, on a 35-day fast, were hospitalized in critical condition, sparking public anger and a shutdown across Leh. Thousands of young people, frustrated by five years of unemployment and lack of democratic rights, joined the protests.

Wangchuk described it as a 'Gen Z revolution', born out of exclusion from jobs and unfulfilled promises like the Sixth Schedule. While acknowledging the anger, he strongly appealed to the youth not to resort to violence, stressing that it undermines his five years of peaceful efforts through fasts and marches. He urged the government to engage with Ladakh sensitively and called for calm, constructive dialogue instead of unrest, warning that violence will only derail their cause. In a video message shared on X, Sonam Wangchuk appealed to young protesters to remain peaceful. He stressed that violence could weaken the movement and bring embarrassment to Ladakh and India.

“Our protest is peaceful, but people have started growing tired. They tell us we are getting nothing through peaceful protest. We do not want anything to happen that may be embarrassing for India. It would be better if peace prevailed,” Wangchuk said.

Police resorted to baton charge and fired tear gas shells to disperse the protesters. Stone pelting was reported from multiple areas. This marks the first major outbreak of violence during the ongoing movement for Ladakh's statehood and inclusion under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

Hunger strikes and shutdown call

The clashes came after weeks of peaceful protests and hunger strikes led by local groups and activists. Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk has been on a hunger strike for nearly two weeks, calling for statehood and safeguards to protect Ladakh’s land, culture, and resources.

The Leh Apex Body youth wing had called for a complete shutdown on Wednesday after two of the 15 hunger strikers were hospitalized on Tuesday night due to deteriorating health. Despite repeated assurances of talks from the central government, the protesters accused authorities of ignoring their demands.

Attack on BJP office and police vehicles

Videos from Leh showed smoke billowing from the BJP office as it was set on fire by demonstrators. Protesters also torched a police van and other vehicles. The violent scenes prompted heavy police deployment across the city.

Authorities confirmed that while property damage was extensive, no injuries had been reported. The incident has raised concerns ahead of the next round of talks scheduled between Ladakh representatives and the central government.

Long-standing demand for statehood

Ladakh was carved out as a separate Union Territory in August 2019, following the abrogation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir. While the move was initially welcomed by many, including Wangchuk, concerns soon arose about the lack of elected representation and safeguards.

Over the past three years, political and religious groups from Leh and Kargil joined hands under the joint platform of the Leh Apex Body and the Kargil Democratic Alliance. Their key demands include full statehood for Ladakh and protection under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

Government response and failed talks

The central government set up a high-level committee to examine Ladakh’s demands, but successive rounds of talks have failed. In March this year, a Ladakhi delegation met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi. However, local leaders claimed that Shah rejected their main demands, including statehood and the Sixth Schedule.

According to one leader present in the meeting, the Home Minister even admitted that carving out Ladakh as a separate Union Territory was a mistake. This deepened the discontent among Ladakh’s residents, leading to stronger protests.

Growing impatience among locals

For many residents, the lack of progress in talks has created frustration. Protesters say they feel ignored by the administration under the Lieutenant Governor and fear losing control over their land and resources.

“Our demands have been here for the last five years. Even the Constitution of India was framed in two years. Why are our demands not being met?” Wangchuk said in his latest message.

The protests have united diverse communities across Ladakh, including Buddhist-majority Leh and Muslim-majority Kargil, in a rare show of solidarity.

Next round of talks on October 6

Following the violent clashes, the Union Home Ministry announced that a fresh round of talks with Ladakh representatives will be held on October 6. Leaders of the Leh Apex Body have said they will continue their hunger strike until their demands are met.

The upcoming talks will be crucial in deciding the course of the agitation. Wangchuk has warned that public patience is wearing thin, and meaningful dialogue is the only way forward.

(With ANI inputs)