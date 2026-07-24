Union Health Minister JP Nadda said the govt is positive on not registering cases against peaceful protesters. His assurance comes as Sonam Wangchuk ended his 26-day hunger strike after meeting Nadda and Jitendra Singh at Medanta Hospital.

Govt Assures No Cases Against Protesters

Union Health Minister JP Nadda said late Thursday that the government is positive about not registering cases against those protesting peacefully at Jantar Mantar and those participating in the march to the Parliament on July 20. His assurance comes after Sonam Wangchuk ended his hunger strike after 26 days at the Medanta Hospital.

Union Minister Nadda also assured that the government is positively considering suitable aid for the suicide victims of recent NEET paper leaks. Mr. Sonam Wangchuk has ended his fast after Union Ministers Shri JP Nadda and Shri Jitendra Singh met him at Medanta Hospital, Gurugram, and assured him of the government's commitment to address the concerns.

Shri JP Nadda said: “The government is positive on not registering… pic.twitter.com/lVSr83Af8y — BJP (@BJP4India) July 23, 2026

"The government is positive on not registering cases against those protesting peacefully at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, and those participating in the march to the Parliament on July 20, 2026. The government has already assured threadbare discussions to find solutions to paper leaks and educational reforms for exams in the Parliament. Besides, the government is also positively considering suitable compensation for the suicide victims of recent NEET paper leaks, JP Nadda said.

BJP Highlights Govt's Commitment

The message was posted by the BJP in a post on X said. "Mr. Wangchuk's decision to end his fast reflects his trust in the Modi government's commitment to students' interests. The government has time and again reiterated its resolve to act firmly against paper leaks and strengthen examination reforms. The interests of the nation's youth remain a top priority for the government. As PM Modi said, India's youth are a force for nation-building and every culprit operating against the nation's future will be punished," the post added.

PM Modi Urges Wangchuk to Regain Health

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged Sonam Wangchuk to follow his routine as per the doctor's advice and regain his old weight as soon as possible. This comes after activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his fast after 26 days. In a post on X, PM Modi said, "I urge Sonam ji to follow his routine as per the doctors' advice and regain his old weight as soon as possible."

"I pray to the Lord that Sonam ji remains healthy," he added.

Wangchuk Cites Negotiations, Averts Violence

In a post on X, Wangchuk said that the step has been taken after a long negotiation on various conditions and in view of possible violence in the country. "Just now in the presence of Union Ministers JP Nadda & Dr. Jitendra Singh and the senior leaders of Apex Body of Leh Ladakh I finally broke my fast after 26 days. Earlier 65 in members of parliament from different political parties had visited or signed letters urging me to break the fast. This was done after a long negotiation on various conditions and in view of possible violence in the country. I will explain the conditions in detail in a separate video very soon. meanwhile urge you all to stay very vitillant about not allowing violence of any kind anywhere," Wangchuk said.

(ANI)