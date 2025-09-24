Activist Sonam Wangchuk dismissed BJP allegations that Congress influenced Ladakh protests. He said the massive turnout of youth demanding statehood and Sixth Schedule inclusion was independent, sparked by the hospitalization of two hunger strikers.

After the BJP alleged Congress' involvement behind the Ladakh protests, Activist Sonam Wangchuk said that he doesn't believe the Congress holds such influence over the Ladakh youth to mobilise them for protests. "Congress doesn't have such influence here that it can manage to get 5000 youth on the roads," Wangchuk said in a press conference on Wednesday.

Wangchuk's remark came in response to the allegation levied by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Malviya that Congress Councillor Phuntsog Stanzin Tsepag "instigated" the protestors who attacked the BJP office in Leh. Wangchuk added that the councillor did deliver a remark in anger because the two people who were hospitalised yesterday belonged to his village, but believed that Congress does not have enough hold to influence the youth.

"A Congress councillor yesterday reached a hospital in anger because two people from his village were hospitalised, but Congress does not have such influence," he said.

Earlier in the day, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Malviya accused the Congress of "rioting" in Ladakh and attacked Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi. Malviya posted on X, “This man rioting in Ladakh is Phuntsog Stanzin Tsepag, Congress Councillor for Upper Leh Ward. He can be clearly seen instigating the mob and participating in violence that targeted the BJP office and the Hill Council. Is this the kind of unrest Rahul Gandhi has been fantasising about?”

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey also alleged in a post on X, “A fire was set at @BJP4India office in Ladakh, @RahulGandhi ji, its leader is your GEN Z, Phuntsog Stanzin Tsepag, who is an elected ward member from the @INCIndia party. Will be the consequence of playing with fire? Stop challenging BJP workers,”

A massive protest by the people of Ladakh demanding statehood and the inclusion of Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule turned into clashes with police in Leh on Wednesday. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office in Leh was also targeted as protesters clashed with the police.

Sonam Wangchuk said that the "immediate reason" for the protest was the hospitalisation of the two people who had been on a 35-day fast here.

"Today, on the 15th day of our fast, I am deeply saddened to report that widespread violence and vandalism erupted in Leh city. Several offices and police vehicles were set on fire. Yesterday, two of those who had been on a 35-day fast here had to be taken to the hospital, in very critical condition. This sparked widespread anger, and a complete shutdown was declared across Leh today," he said.

People of Ladakh have been demanding the inclusion of the Union Territory in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. The Sixth Schedule of the Constitution contains Article 244(2) and 275(1), which reads, “Provisions as to the Administration of Tribal Areas in the States of Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura and Mizoram.”

There has been a demand for statehood for Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370. Meanwhile, the district administration of Leh has enforced section 163 of BNS, prohibiting rallies and gatherings in the region.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed)