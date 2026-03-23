The Delhi High Court has ordered multiple AI platforms and websites to immediately stop the unauthorized use of actor Sonakshi Sinha's name, image, and voice, directing them to remove infringing content, including deepfakes, within 36 hours.

The Delhi High Court has directed multiple Artificial Intelligence (AI) platforms, websites and unidentified entities to immediately stop using actor Sonakshi Sinha's name, image, voice and likeness without authorisation, and ordered the removal of infringing content within 36 hours.

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Court Issues Injunction Against AI Misuse

Passing an ex parte ad interim injunction, Justice Jyoti Singh restrained several defendants, including AI chatbot platforms and various e-commerce websites, from directly or indirectly exploiting or misappropriating the actor's personality attributes for commercial or personal gain. The court specifically barred use of her persona through technologies such as artificial intelligence, generative AI, deepfakes, chatbots and related tools.

The Court further directed defendant platforms, including chatbot services and online retailers, to take down specified URLs listed in Annexure-A of the order within 36 hours of receiving the directions.

Court Recognises Violation of Personality Rights

In its prima facie observations, the Court noted that Sonakshi Sinha has established a strong case, observing that several defendants were unlawfully using her likeness, voice and identity to create AI chatbots and promote products, including generating obscene and objectionable content. Such acts, the Court said, were causing irreparable harm to her reputation and goodwill.

The Court recognised that personality and publicity rights protect a celebrity's name, likeness and other identifiable attributes, and held that unauthorised use, particularly through AI tools and misleading endorsements, violates these rights and cannot be permitted.

The suit concerns allegations that AI chatbot platforms and multiple online sellers were creating interactive bots impersonating the actor and using her identity to sell goods or generate content without her consent, falsely suggesting endorsement and, in some instances, depicting her in objectionable contexts.

Future Proceedings and Procedural Directives

Issuing summons in the suit, the Court granted 30 days to the defendants to file their written statements, while allowing the plaintiff to file replication within 30 days thereafter. The matter has been listed before the Joint Registrar on April 10, 2026, for further proceedings relating to pleadings and admission or denial of documents.

The Court also issued notice on the plaintiff's injunction application and listed it for further hearing on July 6, 2026.

Additionally, the Court allowed procedural applications filed by the plaintiff, including exemption from pre-institution mediation due to urgency, permission to file additional documents, and filing of confidential documents in sealed cover.