Sex workers in Kolkata's Sonagachi demand registration for their self-regulatory board and recognition as labourers. Voicing their demands ahead of the polls, they seek healthcare access, protection from violence, and an end to harassment.

Sex workers from the Sonagachi area in Kolkata have sought registration of their "self-regulatory board" and said they must have access to healthcare services. Speaking with ANI, Vishakha Lashkar, secretary of Durbar Mahila Samanwaya Committee, Sonagachi, said the self-regulatory board has already rescued and repatriated over 2,500 young women across West Bengal. She said about 12000 sex workers are listed as voters, of which 8000 live in Sonagachi area.

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Demands for Recognition and Rights

"The entire sex workers community demands that we be recognised as workers. We demand that we are accorded the full rights and entitlements due to us as workers... Additionally, for any individual engaged in the profession of sex work--provided they are adults and have entered the trade of their own free will--there should be absolutely no hindrance or difficulty in carrying out their work. They must have access to healthcare services; they should face no harassment or hardship; and they must be protected from all forms of violence," she said.

Call for Board Registration and Labourer Status

She expressed hope that the next government would look into the law and order situation and "police behaviour". "Our demands haven't been met for 30 years but we want to keep voicing our issues. 40,000 sex workers in West Bengal demand labourer status. A self-regulatory board, which works for the vulnerable sections of our community, has already rescued and repatriated over 2,500 young women across West Bengal. Therefore, we are seeking official registration for this self-regulatory board itself; once registered, we are confident that we will be able to carry out our work even more effectively," she said.

Documentation Hurdles and Political Appeal

A sex worker flagged concerns over the requirement of various documents in the SIR process, stating that women often do not have access to them. "We are trying to ensure sex workers don't lose their voting rights. Our secretary visited many places. Now they are asking for the father's address and documents. When a woman comes here, she often doesn't have any documents. Durbar then prepares documents for them. But now requiring father's or mother's documents is hard because they often come empty-handed and don't have access to those details," she said.

"We want whichever party comes to power to think about us. We are also human. We have the right to vote. They should mention us and our demands in their speeches. We want recognition for our work as a legal labour right. Before 1995, the outlook was very different, it has changed a bit, but real change will only come with legal recognition," she said.

Polling for the 294-member Assembly in West Bengal will take place in two phases on April 23 and April 29. Votes will be counted on May 4.