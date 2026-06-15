Kerala launches the KSRTC Priyadarshini Scheme, providing free travel for women and transgender persons in ordinary buses. Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala said the initiative aims to enhance mobility and social inclusion for thousands.

Keralam Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala on Monday said the newly launched Kerala State Road Transport Corporation's (KSRTC) Priyadarshini Scheme will significantly benefit thousands of women in the State by providing free travel in ordinary bus services. The key welfare initiative, he said, is aimed at improving mobility and social inclusion.

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The scheme, a flagship initiative of the state government aimed at providing free bus travel to women and transgender persons on KSRTC ordinary services across the State came into effect from June 15.

Scheme for Social Inclusion and Empowerment

Explaining the benefits of the programme, Chennithala said, "A special program has been launched by the Keralam government. This is free travel in all the ordinary buses of Kerala. This will help thousands of women in Keralam." Linking the initiative to broader welfare commitments, he added, "This guarantee has been announced as the Indira Guarantee by Rahul Gandhi, and this is the first step."

Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Monday flagged off a bus under the 'Priyadarshini Scheme', The scheme was formally launched at a function attended by government officials, KSRTC personnel and members of the public.

The State government has described the initiative as a major welfare measure aimed at strengthening social inclusion and enhancing the economic empowerment of beneficiaries.

KSRTC Driver Welcomes 'Good Initiative'

A woman KSRTC bus driver welcomed the Priyadarshini Scheme, describing it as a significant initiative aimed at supporting women and transgender persons through free travel facilities on state-run buses.

The initiative is expected to benefit a large number of daily commuters by reducing transportation expenses and promoting greater access to education, employment and other opportunities.

Speaking about the initiative, KSRTC bus driver Sheela expressed happiness over being part of the programme, calling it a memorable moment in her career. "I am very happy. I joined the service in 2013, and I have never been part of such a major event before. Providing free travel for women is a good initiative, and I believe it will be beneficial to them," bus driver Sheela said. (ANI)