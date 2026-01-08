The 'Somnath Swabhiman Parv' (Jan 8-11) celebrates the temple's 1000-year history of struggle and reconstruction. The Gujarat government has arranged special trains for devotees, with the first arriving from Rajkot to join the festival.

The first Jyotirlinga, Shree Somnath Mahadev, a symbol of India's national pride in culture and strong faith, the grand celebration of the "Somnath Swabhiman Parv" commenced today, January 8, and will continue until January 11. This festival is not just a religious event but also serves as a medium to convey the unparalleled saga of Somnath's thousand-year struggle, sacrifice, and reconstruction to the younger generation, as per the Gujarat CMO release.

Special Trains for Devotees

To enable devotees to participate in this festival, the state government has run special trains from four major cities. As part of this initiative, a special train from Rajkot arrived at Somnath Railway Station, and the entire premises resonated with thunderous chants of "Har Har Bhole" and "Jai Somnath."

A History of Resilience and Sacrifice

The history of Somnath narrates the victory of creation over destruction. From Sultan Mahmud of Ghazni's attack in 1026 to centuries of foreign invasions, there were repeated attempts to destroy this centre of faith. Yet, each time, the heroes of India defended this land with their blood. This festival pays tribute to the sacrifices of countless, including Hamirji Gohil and Vegdaji Bhil.

Voices of Devotees

For devotees, it is not merely a darshan but also a commemoration of their ancestors' struggles. Devotee, Deepakbhai Dave from Rajkot said, "We have not come merely to take a train ride and have darshan; we have come to pay tribute to our glorious history. Despite numerous attacks on Somnath, its majestic shikhara stands tall today, reflecting the enduring vibrancy of our culture. Through the government's organisation of this 'Swabhiman Parv,' we have been given the extraordinary opportunity to participate in the thousand-year saga of Somnath's struggles."

A devotee from Surendranagar, Devang Jani, said, "The direct train from Rajkot made our journey easier. Seeing how Sardar Patel restored this temple and how today Prime Minister Narendra Modi is developing it into a world-class site, it feels that our self-respect is truly being honoured today."

Another devotee Jagdishbhai Parmar said, "By joining the Swabhiman Parv here, I realised how many people sacrificed for Somnath. By providing train facilities, the government has allowed us to connect with this great heritage. We are grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the government for this."

Upcoming Programs

Notably, over the next three days, various programs will present Somnath's ancient saga. During this festival, which continues until January 11, devotees from Ahmedabad, Surat, and Vadodara will also arrive by special trains to participate in the celebrations at Somnath.