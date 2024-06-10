Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Somnath Bharti's hair-raising dilemma: AAP leader takes a U-turn on 'will shave head' promise

    AAP leader Somnath Bharti had earlier pledged to undergo the drastic measure should Modi return to power. However, in a surprising turn of events, Bharti now asserts that Modi's victory, achieved through a coalition government, doesn't merit the fulfillment of his pledge.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 10, 2024, 12:37 PM IST

    AAP leader Somnath Bharti has found himself in a fiasco as he made a U-turn on a bold promise to shave his head if Prime Minister Narendra Modi secured a third term. Bharti had earlier pledged to undergo the drastic measure should Modi return to power. However, in a surprising turn of events, Bharti now asserts that Modi's victory, achieved through a coalition government, doesn't merit the fulfillment of his pledge.

    Speaking to a news agency, Bharti defended his backtrack and said, "I stated that I would shave my head if he were elected for a third term. However, he has not won on his own, he has won the election with the support of his alliance. I stand by my words. If he did not win on his own, it's not his victory. So, as I said, if he has not won independently, I will not shave my head."

    This development comes after Bharti's confident predictions of an AAP-Congress alliance government and Modi's defeat, which he boldly proclaimed on social media in the aftermath of the exit polls.

    Bharti had dismissed the forecasts of a Modi-led victory, vowing that "All exit polls will be proven wrong on 4th June, and Modi ji will not become prime minister for the third time."

    However, with Modi's triumph for his third consecutive term on Sunday, Bharti's detractors wasted no time in calling for him to honor his pledge. Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor issued a stern challenge, urging Bharti to uphold his promise or withdraw from public life altogether.

    As Modi and his 71-member council of ministers took the oath of office, Bharti's about-face on his vow has become a subject of ridicule and criticism, showcasing the perils of making bold promises in the political arena.

