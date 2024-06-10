Reasi terror attack: CCTV footage shows jeep closely trailing behind pilgrims bus before attack (WATCH)

Eyewitnesses recounted the harrowing attack, detailing how two masked militants opened fire on the bus, resulting in casualties among passengers and the driver. While locals claimed that three individuals perished due to bullet wounds and the remaining victims due to the crash.

In a chilling revelation, CCTV footage has revealed a disturbing detail leading up to the tragic terrorist attack in Reasi, Jammu and Kashmir. The footage showed a jeep closely tailing a bus ferrying pilgrims moments before the assailants unleashed gunfire, resulting in the deaths of nine pilgrims and injuring 33 others.

The incident has sparked nationwide outrage and raised questions about the security measures in the volatile region.

The assault took place when terrorists unleashed gunfire on a bus carrying pilgrims, causing the vehicle to veer off the road and plummet into a gorge.

Reasi's Senior Superintendent of Police, Mohita Sharma, provided insight into the incident saying, "We received reports indicating that militants ambushed the bus en route from Shivpuri to Katra. Subsequently, the driver lost control of the bus, leading to the fatal plunge. While nine individuals have succumbed to their injuries, the 33 injured have been admitted to hospitals for treatment. Although the identities of the victims are yet to be confirmed, preliminary information suggests they may be from Uttar Pradesh."

When questioned about prior intelligence regarding militant activity in the region, Sharma said, "We remain on high alert in the face of any militant threat. Security measures were in place at the Shivpuri shrine, and we were actively patrolling neighboring areas."

Eyewitnesses recounted the harrowing attack, detailing how two masked militants opened fire on the bus, resulting in casualties among passengers and the driver. While locals claimed that three individuals perished due to bullet wounds and the remaining victims due to the crash, authorities stated that confirmation awaits the completion of post-mortem examinations.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed his concern over the incident, affirming, "I have been in contact with the Lieutenant Governor and the Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police, seeking updates on the situation. Those responsible for this cowardly act will be brought to justice and face the full force of the law."

