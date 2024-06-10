Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    PM Modi signs 1st file for 'Kisan Kalyan' benefiting 9.3 cr farmers with distribution of Rs 20k crore (WATCH)

    The ceremony, held at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Sunday (June 9), marked Narendra Modi's third consecutive term as India's Prime Minister, this time leading a coalition government.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 10, 2024, 11:49 AM IST

    Following his third swearing-in ceremony as Prime Minister, Narendra Modi on Monday (June 10) swiftly moved to authorise the release of the 17th instalment of PM Kisan Nidhi, a move expected to benefit approximately 9.3 crore farmers with an estimated disbursement of Rs 20,000 crores.

    Stressing the government's steadfast dedication to farmer welfare, PM Modi said, "Ours is a Government fully committed to Kisan Kalyan. It is therefore fitting that the first file signed on taking charge is related to farmer welfare. We want to keep working even more for the farmers and the agriculture sector in the times to come."

    Securing a commanding majority in the Lok Sabha, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) enabled Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ascend to power for a historic third consecutive term. With a tally surpassing 290 seats in the 543-member Lok Sabha, the NDA comfortably surpassed the 272-seat threshold required to form a government.

    Prior to the swearing-in ceremony, PM Modi tendered his resignation, a customary procedure, after which the President summoned the NDA, the largest pre-election party formation. Demonstrating their majority in the House, the NDA cleared the path for the induction of the newly elected MPs.

