CM Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated Maharana Pratap Jayanti in Nanakmatta, honouring students and praising Pratap's legacy. He highlighted state and central government initiatives for the development and welfare of Uttarakhand's tribal communities.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday inaugurated the Veer Shiromani Maharana Pratap Jayanti celebration in Nanakmatta by lighting the ceremonial lamp and honoured meritorious students who performed exceptionally well in the board examinations with certificates of appreciation.

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Tribute to a National Hero

The Chief Minister said that it is a matter of pride to remember a great national hero like Maharana Pratap on the sacred land of Nanakmatta Sahib, which is forever blessed by the Gurus. CM Dhami said Maharana Pratap was not merely the ruler of Mewar, but an eternal symbol of India's honour, dignity, and self-respect. His life is an inspiring saga of sacrifice, struggle, courage, and patriotism that continues to inspire every Indian with pride and energy even today.

The Chief Minister said that the life of Maharana Pratap teaches us that no matter how difficult the circumstances may be, one should never compromise on principles when it comes to protecting the nation, culture, and self-respect.

Commitment to Tribal Welfare and Development

He also described the traditions, folk songs, folk dances, and nature-centric lifestyle of the Tharu community as an invaluable cultural heritage of Uttarakhand.

Central and State Government Initiatives

CM Dhami added that under the leadership of PM Modi, several historic initiatives have been taken for the dignity, self-respect, and holistic development of tribal communities. Through schemes such as Eklavya Model Residential Schools, Van Dhan Yojana, Tribal Development Mission, and other welfare programs, tribal communities are being connected to the mainstream.

The Chief Minister stated that the state government is also continuously working for the welfare and development of tribal society. Under the Atal Housing Scheme, the income limit has been made more practical and housing assistance has been enhanced. In Udham Singh Nagar, assistance worth over Rs 3 crore has been provided under the scheme. A large number of tribal families have also benefited through the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and PM Janman Yojana.

Focus on Education

Highlighting the efforts being made in the field of education, the Chief Minister said that crores of rupees have been allocated through the Tribal Welfare Department for the development of Ashram schools, hostels, and ITI institutions. An amount of Rs 4 crore has been sanctioned for a girls' hostel in Khatima, while a school and hostel are being constructed in Bazpur at a cost exceeding Rs 16 crore. A 100-bed hostel is also being constructed in Gadarpur.

Empowering Tribal Women

The Chief Minister said that self-employment opportunities are being promoted for tribal women through the Livelihood Mission and Van Dhan Kendras to strengthen their economic empowerment. Women have been provided revolving funds of more than Rs 1 crore and investment assistance exceeding Rs 8 crore. Additionally, a corpus fund of Rs 1 crore has also been established for the Tribal Research Institute.

CM Dhami said that the state government is fully committed to preserving the culture, traditions, and identity of tribal communities. He assured the community that the government will continue to work at every level for their security, dignity, and development. (ANI)