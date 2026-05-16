CM Pushkar Singh Dhami gave Rs 10 lakh aid to an accident victim's family in Champawat. His govt also issued energy conservation guidelines, promoting EVs, carpooling, and setting AC temperatures in offices to 24-26°C for sustainability.

CM Dhami Offers Condolences and Financial Aid

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday expressed deep sorrow over the untimely demise of late Somendra Singh Bohra, a resident of Champawat district, and met with the bereaved family to offer his condolences.

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According to the statement, praying for peace to the departed soul, the CM assured the family of every possible support during this difficult time. On the occasion, he handed over a cheque of Rs 10 lakh as financial assistance to Somendra's father, Gopal Singh Bohra. Somendra Singh Bohra had suffered serious injuries in a tragic accident on April 18, which eventually led to his untimely death.

Uttarakhand Govt Issues Energy Conservation Guidelines

Meanwhile, on Friday, the Uttarakhand government issued detailed guidelines on energy conservation, fuel savings, and sustainable development following key decisions taken during the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. The directions have been sent to all departments, divisional commissioners, district magistrates, and heads of departments.

The state government stated that in view of the current global situation-- particularly the economic challenges arising after the COVID-19 pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and ongoing tensions in West Asia -- efficient energy use and prudent resource management have become extremely important. The government aims to reduce energy consumption while turning environmental protection and sustainable development into a public movement.

Measures for Government Offices

According to the issued guidelines, the temperature of air conditioners in all government offices will be maintained between 24 and 26 degrees Celsius. Strict control will be ensured over unnecessary use of electricity, lighting, and energy-consuming equipment. Departments have also been instructed to conduct regular monitoring and promote awareness regarding energy conservation.

Promotion of Sustainable Transport

Government employees will be encouraged to use public transport, carpooling, and shared mobility systems. The government has also laid emphasis on promoting electric vehicles (EVs) and expanding EV charging infrastructure across the state, a release said.

Reducing Fuel Consumption and Promoting Remote Work

To reduce fuel consumption, departments have been instructed to prioritise video conferencing for meetings and minimise unnecessary physical meetings by promoting administrative work through virtual platforms. The government will also encourage initiatives such as "Work From Home," "No Vehicle Day," employee bus services, and bicycle-sharing systems. Private institutions will also be motivated to participate in energy conservation efforts.