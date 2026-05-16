AAP's student wing protested at Jantar Mantar over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, blasting the NTA for failing to prevent irregularities. Delhi Police later detained the protesters staging a sit-in. Students expressed concerns over mental health.

AAP Student Wing Protests NEET-UG Leak

Members of the student wing of the Aam Aadmi Party staged a protest at Jantar Mantar on Saturday over the NEET-UG 2026 exam paper leak, accusing the National Testing Agency (NTA) of failing to ensure that students are protected against future irregularities.

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Delhi Police later removed and detained AAP workers who were staging a sit-in protest outside Jantar Mantar over the leak.

Students Slam NTA, Demand Minister's Resignation

Criticising the NTA's response, a protesting student said the agency had become the "National Tension Agency" amid growing concerns over transparency and credibility in competitive examinations.

Speaking to ANI, one of the protesters said, "They did a lot of 'patchwork' yesterday as much as they could. But not once did they firmly state that this won't happen again, that there won't be any more leaks or irregularities. You can tell from his press conference that he lacks confidence. He was asking the media for support so that such things don't happen. That's not the media's job; it's the job of the NTA administration. As a friend of mine said, this is no longer the National Testing Agency; it has become the 'National Tension Agency'."

Expressing concern over students' mental health and the credibility of competitive examinations, a protesting student said that repeated paper leak incidents were destroying the confidence of NEET aspirants. A student claimed, "Two students have recently died by suicide. Those two children, who worked day and night, ignoring their poverty, were preparing for the NEET exam. But then they find out that the paper was leaked beforehand."

"Yesterday, you must have heard the Honourable Education Minister. His confidence seemed lost. Not even once could he say that the paper won't be leaked again," the student said. He further said that, "It has given tension to the children day and night. Now they've made it computer-based. Now children should prepare themselves for computers internally before taking the exam. They need to think about the middle-class child, the poor child whose future is being ruined. They must take some steps, and Dharmendra Pradhan should resign immediately. He is not fit for this position anymore."

Another protesting student alleged that repeated incidents of exam paper leaks reflected the Education Ministry's failure to ensure transparency and fairness in the examination system, warning that the problem could spread further if strict action is not taken.

Sheelesh Yadav, speaking to ANI, said," We don't have a hobby of demanding the Education Minister's resignation. The reaction of the public reaches the Education Minister through his actions. He is unable to run the ministry successfully; incidents like paper leaks are happening continuously. We are not just talking about NTA here. Look at SSC, look at NTA. The situation is such that tomorrow, papers for the 10th and 12th grades might start leaking. That's all that's left now."

"The few institutions that are left, their turn will also come. So, if you cannot run a ministry successfully, then resign. There are many people in our country who are more capable than you and can run the ministry well. Give them a chance. This isn't dynastic rule, where the Education Ministry is registered in the name of Dharmendra Pradhan's family, and only he will sit on the throne. This is a democracy. You resign, a more capable person will take the seat and run the ministry with their ability," he added.

'Treated Like Terrorists': Detained Workers Slam Govt

A detained AAP Worker said, "They are treating us as terrorists, not as students. Had they taken such decisive action against those who leaked the papers, we would not have found ourselves in this situation today."

An AAP worker says, "Dictatorship will not be tolerated. You are picking up students as if they were terrorists. Yet, those responsible for leaking the papers are not being picked up. The government is failing to apprehend the paper leak culprits."

Congress Demands Resignations

On the NEET-UG paper leak, Congress MP Digvijaya Singh speaking to ANI said, "Ever since the BJP came to power and started online examinations, frauds keep happening. We had proposed that NEET should be conducted by the govt and not any private institution, only govt institutions should be used as exam centres, black listed companies should not be given the onus to conduct such examinations. Dharmendra Pradhan and NTA Chairman should resign immediately; if not, the PM should terminate them."

CBI Arrests 'Kingpin' in Paper Leak Case

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday said it has identified and arrested the kingpin involved in the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case.

According to the CBI, the accused, identified as PV Kulkarni, is a Chemistry lecturer associated with the examination process on behalf of the National Testing Agency and allegedly had access to the NEET-UG 2026 question papers.

The agency said its investigation revealed that during the last week of April 2026, Kulkarni, along with another accused, Manisha Waghmare, organised special coaching classes for selected students at his residence in Pune. Waghmare was arrested by the CBI on May 14.CBI has made a total of seven arrests in the case.