Kozhikode: More details have emerged in the case where social media influencer and former police officer Philip Mampad was arrested for allegedly assaulting a 16-year-old girl. Philip was taken into custody by the Nilambur police for abusing a girl with mental health challenges. According to the police, the girl's parents had her stay at Philip's house for counseling.

He took voluntary retirement from his job years ago. The parents, natives of Chevayur, Kozhikode, had approached Philip Mampad for counseling for their 16-year-old daughter. The girl was staying at his house with the parents' consent. The complaint alleges that during this time, he took her to other places and abused her without the parents' knowledge or consent. Philip Mampad is currently in the custody of the Nilambur police. The police have stated that he is being questioned in detail. The girl filed the complaint recently. An FIR has been registered, including sections under the POCSO Act.

