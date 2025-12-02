The Supreme Court stayed the trial of former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa in a POCSO case and issued a notice to the Karnataka government, asking it to respond to the BJP leader's plea to be heard on merits by the High Court.

Supreme Court Stays Trial

The Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed the trial of former Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP leader BS Yediyurappa in a POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) case filed against him. The apex court also issued notice to the Karnataka government seeking its response to Yediyurappa's plea on the limited issue of deciding afresh whether he has the liberty to be heard on merits by the High Court.

"The coordinate bench has misconstrued the previous decision dated so and so, while holding that in light of the decision in the previous round, the petition cannot be heard on merits. Hence, we issue notice for the limited purpose as to decide afresh in light of liberty granted to the petitioner, wide order date Feb 7, 2025", the Court said.

Case Background

Last month, the Karnataka High Court refused to quash the POCSO case against Yediyurappa and upheld the trial court's decision to take cognisance of the case.

On March 3, 2024, a POCSO case was registered against BS Yediyurappa at the Sadashivnagar Police Station on charges of sexual harassment of a minor. A FIR was also registered based on this complaint. The government had transferred it to the CID. The CID officials issued a notice to Yediyurappa, asking him to attend the hearing. Accordingly Yediyurappa attended the court proceeding and made his statement.

Yediyurappa had filed two separate petitions in the High Court seeking the quashing of the case against him and the grant of anticipatory bail related to the same case.

Political Accusations

BJP leaders had accused Congress government in the state of "hatching a conspiracy" after their " defeat" in the Lok Sabha elections. They claimed that the Congress was trying to divert attention from alleged corruption cases involving ministers. (ANI)